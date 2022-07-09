CBLOL 2022: Los Grandes bought a spot for BRL 1.9 million | lol

Los Grandes bought Flamengo Esports’ spot in the Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) for BRL 1.92 million. The information appears in a report submitted by Simplicity Esports, the US company that was the former owner of the vacancy, to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US securities commission.

In a report filed with the SEC on Friday, Simplicity said it sold the CBLOL seat in an “effort to focus on commercial operations that are currently profitable.” The operation in Brazil, according to the company, had a monthly expense of approximately US$ 45 thousand (equivalent to about R$ 225 thousand, at the current price).

According to the report, Simplicity sold the vacancy to Los Grandes for R$ 1.92 million, to be paid in five quarterly installments. O ge confirmed the value with a source.

Simplicity has been in charge of Flamengo’s e-sports division since 2020, through a licensing agreement signed with the club and valid until June 2023.

With the name Flamengo, Simplicity was chosen by Riot Games to integrate the CBLOL franchise, implemented from 2021, becoming a fixed participant in the championship. The place in the tournament cost R$ 4 million, which could be paid to Riot Games in up to three annual installments.

for what the ge learned from a source, Simplicity paid the first installment to Riot Games, in the region of R$ 1.4 million, in August 2021. But the second and third installments, in August 2022 and August 2023, respectively, will now be under the responsibility of Los Grandes, which will pay the remaining approximately R$ 2.6 million.

Sought after, Los Grandes and Simplicity declined to comment.

Recently, in the midst of a distant relationship with the current board of Rubro-Negro and under heavy criticism from the fans for bad sports results and questionable administrative decisions, Simplicity started to want to get rid of the vacancy. In February, Chandy’s Blog revealed that the North American company sought out esports giants to offer the CBLOL position or partner.

The deal advanced and came to fruition with Los Grandes, a popular esports organization initially focused on Free Fire and the production of content for the web that has been expanding into different modalities and dedicating itself more to the competitive scenario. At first, Los Grandes had acquired 20% of Simplicity in Brazil, to be a partner of the North American company in the management of the CBLOL team, with the agreement to buy 100% by 2023.

In this 2nd Split of 2022, even with the complete acquisition, the team still has to act under the name Flamengo and has been playing as Flamengo Los Grandes. As of the 2023 season, it will only be Los Grandes.

Another change in the list of teams participating in the CBLOL from 2023 onwards should be the departure of Rensga, which forwarded the sale of its seat to Fluxo, another giant Free Fire club, founded by Bruno “Nobru” and Lucio “Cerol”, as revealed by ge and through the MGG Brazil website. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Flamengo Los Grandes announced, this Friday, the hiring of hunter Filipe “Ranger” and support Willyan “Wos” for the sequel to the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022. They enter to replace the South Koreans Seung-ho “Geum Go ” and Won-yeong “Kuri”.

Despite having already signed with Flamengo Los Grandes and being enrolled in CBLOL, the two will only be able to debut in the Week 6 games, as the championship’s regulation stipulates that athletes contracted after the transfer window ends must wait two rounds to play. .

In Week 5, Flamengo Los Grandes will play with improvised hunter Luís Gustavo “Sting” and support Gabriel “Bounty”. Both are from the organization’s academy team. In the 9th round, this Saturday, the team will face paiN Gaming, at 4 pm (Brasilia time). In the 10th round, on Sunday, the opponent will be LOUD, in a game scheduled for 1 pm.

In eight rounds of qualifying, Flamengo Los Grandes has three wins and five losses and occupies the lower half of the leaderboard. In an attempt to make the team enter the top 6 that qualify for the playoffs, the Los Grandes board promoted the two changes in the squad, which had been assembled by Simplicity.

Los Grandes decided on the departures of Geum Go, who had been hired for this season and therefore only played eight matches, and Kuri, who arrived at Flamengo in the middle of the 1st Split of 2022.