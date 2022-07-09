Cebolinha talks about how he was convinced to play for Flamengo

Forward reinforces Mengão until the end of 2026 and should debut in 12 days

Flamengo’s reinforcement until 2026, striker Everton Cebolinha highlighted that Marcos Braz’s “labia” was very good and reinforced that the manager highlighted the powerful showcase that is the Mais Querido. He pointed out that he had wanted to play for Mengão for a while, but before that he felt obliged to finish another season for Benfica (POR).

— From the first moment I was always very sincere with Marcos Braz. My first thought was to finish the season there. His biggest lip service was Flamengo himself. We know the greatness that Flamengo has, and I chose Flamengo – commented Everton, in a press conference last Thursday (7), when he was presented.

Also in this interview, Everton had highlighted that it was a dream to play for Flamengo. Right after him, who spoke was Braz himself, who filled the ball with the reinforcement of Mengão.

— He is a champion player of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Also for the Brazilian National Team (2019 Copa America). God willing, in a next cycle, he will be back in the Selection. Flamengo is very happy with this signing – analyzed Braz.

As he came from Europe, Cebolinha can only play from the 18th of July. Thus, his debut should be against Juventude, two days later, at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão. Flamengo’s next opponent is Corinthians, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship, next Sunday (10), at Neo Química Arena. Mengão is in eighth, with 21 points. If you win, you must end the round on G6.

For this match, the coach Dorival Júnior still doesn’t know if he will go with maximum strength or if he will save. That’s because Flamengo faces Atlético-MG next Wednesday (13), for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Mengão needs to win by two goals difference.