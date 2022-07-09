Check out 4 Benefits of Cranberry Juice

Have you heard of the cranberry juice benefits? This fruit native to the Northern Hemisphere is very different, but very nutritious and prevents urinary infections, among other functions. Therefore, we have listed 4 benefits of this wonderful drink for you to better understand the reasons to include cranberry in your eating habits often.

Read more: Check out 4 foods that slow down your metabolism

Cranberry — What is it and what are its benefits?

In the past, cranberry was used by indigenous tribes as food, in ceremonies, and also as a potent medicine. As for the plant of this food, it is a small shrub that gives rise to a red and acidic fruit, which is currently used for direct consumption or as a culinary ingredient.

In Brazil, the most common form of cranberry consumption is through juice, so our list refers to the benefits of this drink. So, without further ado, check out the very important properties of this fruit below.

Prevents urinary system infections

As we mentioned initially, cranberry prevents urinary infections. This is due to the amount of proanthocyanidins, which are functional compounds that help with urinary rhythm by preventing pathogenic (disease-causing) bacteria from taking hold and colonizing the lining of the urinary tract.

prevent cancer

The phytochemicals naturally present in cranberry are very powerful antioxidant compounds that help protect the body from cellular damage induced by free radicals. Therefore, this fruit is excellent for preventing cancer.

Free radicals favor the aging process and, in addition, can be risk factors for the emergence of some other chronic diseases, such as heart disease.

improves digestion

The same compounds that are responsible for protecting the heart also serve to improve the function of the digestive system, as they prevent bacteria such as Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) live and reproduce in the stomach lining.

Strengthens the body’s defense system

Cranberry juice is very rich in vitamin C and this helps to keep the immune system in full working order. In addition, it fights oxidative stress resulting from stress and even helps to eliminate harmful bacteria.