Check out statements from the drivers after qualifying in Austria for F1 2022 – Formula 1 News

Formula 1 arrives for stage 11 with the second sprint race of the 2022 season at the Red Bull Ring. After qualifying training held on Friday (8), Max Verstappen confirmed his favoritism and won pole position, with a time of 1min04s984.

At his side, he drops Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, just 0s029 behind the season leader. In the second row, we will have Carlos Sainz and George Russell, from Mercedes, who was fourth despite the accident suffered during Q3.

Further back, Esteban Ocon, in a great performance by Alpine during qualifying. In sixth, Kevin Magnussen leaves for Haas. In seventh place, another great qualifying session for Mick Schumacher, also for Gunther Steiner’s team.

Max Verstappen scored his third career pole position (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

In eighth, he drops Fernando Alonso. In ninth place, Lewis Hamilton, who did not complete Q3 due to a strong crash suffered at the Austrian circuit. Rounding out the top ten, Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez was punished by the race direction for having exceeded the track limits at the end of Q2.

On Saturday, the second free practice opens the day at 7:30 am (Brasília, GMT-3). The sprint race starts at 11:30am.

Check out everything that was said by the drivers on the first day of the Austrian GP:

Orange sea celebrated Verstappen’s pole in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Max Verstappen, pole position: Verstappen celebrates pole in “challenging” Austria and highlights “orange sea”: “Incredible”

Charles Leclerc, second: Leclerc aims to break sequence of “disasters” and scare away bad phase with Austrian GP

Carlos Sainz, third: Sainz highlights tight fight in Austria and says he’s “happy to be close to pole”

George Russell, fourth: Russell sees Mercedes ‘certainly in contention’ for victory in Austria despite crash

Esteban Ocon, fifth: Ocon says Alpine “gained life” to go to 6th place in Austria

Lewis Hamilton escaped at turn 7 and crashed during Q3 of the Austrian GP qualifying (Photo: Reproduction / F1)

Kevin Magnussen, sixth: “It was a good Friday. We went to the track in FP1 and the car looked competitive. I was pretty confident for qualifying, and it was a strong day. I feel like we didn’t even get the most out of it, I think we had more time back. It’s funny, I’m seventh, but I’m not super happy. But it is a very good position to be in.”

Mick Schumacher, seventh: “We were pretty close to the Q3 cut-off but we were lucky as we didn’t improve the lap. Otherwise, it was good, but not the cleanest of sessions. Trying to force the tires to warm them up again is never good, there was definitely more lap time. If we maintain the position tomorrow, we will add points; if we advance, we will earn even more, so I hope to look for the option to add more points.”

Fernando Alonso, eighth: Alonso blames broken floor for 9th place on the Austrian grid: “Could be top-5”

Lewis Hamilton, ninth: Hamilton says “no response” after accident in Austria and regrets: “We were fighting for top-3”

Pierre Gasly, 10th: “I am very happy with the day. We haven’t had any updates in the last few races, so we know that compared to the other cars we’ve had more difficulties. It’s always frustrating to be out of Q3 by so little, but I have to say I was happy with my comeback. It was round and it was all right. Starting so close to the top 10 for the sprint race is a good position to move forward and, who knows, finish Sunday in the points. We need to work harder because you can’t really be satisfied with the overall performance, but we know updates are coming. If we can improve what we have now, then the tendency is to be competitive in the next races.”

Sergio Pérez was penalized and dropped to 13th in the Austrian sprint race (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Alexander Albon, 11th: “I am really happy. Firstly, the team did a great job after all the damage at Silverstone. They worked straight at the factory and here on the track, so being able to pay back with that 12th place is great. Obviously we’ve brought updates and it’s nice to see the performance improve because of that. I hope we can move forward more each weekend. We were just 0s1 behind. It’s almost frustrating because you start thinking about where you could improve. But I’m very happy. Everything is at stake tomorrow.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 12th: “I am very disappointed today. I was happy with the balance of the car and how we improved throughout qualifying, but unfortunately on my last attempt in Q2 my tires were cold, I slipped into turn one and ruined my lap. Couldn’t move forward. I think the pace of the car was quite good and we had chances to go into Q3, so it’s a real shame.”

Sergio Perez, 13th:

land Norris, 14th: Ricciardo admits “lack of pace” but sees sprint as chance to regain positions

Daniel Ricciardo, 15th: Ricciardo admits “lack of pace” but sees sprint as chance to regain positions

Lando Norris stayed in Q2 in qualifying for the Austrian GP (Photo: AFP)

Lance Stroll, 16th: “It’s always a challenge here in Austria with the limits of the track. Despite that, we didn’t have the pace to advance to Q2 today. Of course we will try to regain some positions in the sprint race – and our pace is ok after the earlier free practice so there is a lot to fight for over the weekend.”

Guanyu Zhou, 17th: “It was a very frustrating day for me. I struggled with the tires on the first try. On the second lap, the tires were much better, but even though I improved, I didn’t have the grip I wanted, and that resulted in our elimination in Q1. The car has been rebuilt, and with just one free practice session for you to adapt to, it’s not the easiest thing either. Even so, the car looked good, it just lacked a little performance. It’s my second weekend with a sprint race overall, as at Imola I retired on the first lap, but hopefully tomorrow will be good and we can move up the grid and fight for points. I think it’s all open, we just have to find out what went wrong today and improve from that.”

Nicholas Latifi, 18th: “Although the position and the final lap were not good, I still felt good in the car, just like at Silverstone. I missed turn three, but with that and how much the updates should give [a Albon], I actually should have been even slower than the other car. I’m kind of where it’s real, so for me it’s two good ratings in a row. Honestly, I’m happy with that, because I know the difference exists and where we should be. The car is struggling here, but I’m happy and I feel improved handling. I’m more optimistic about the sprint race, even with the lack of pace. I hope to have more opportunities tomorrow.”

Sebastian Vettel, 19th: Vettel regrets canceled return, but sees “many chances” for Aston Martin in Austria

Sebastian Vettel starts penultimate in Austria (Photo: Aston Martin)

Valtteri Bottas, 20th: “The feeling with the car was not bad, but of course this is not where we want to be. It lacked grip and top speed, those were the main issues in terms of lap time. Still, it was good laps, and I’m confident in the pace for the race. I will start from the back of the grid on Sunday, but there are still points to be won tomorrow, and we will do our best to bring some home.”

