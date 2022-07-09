Check out the complete schedule of the last week of Power Couple Brasil 6 – Power Couple Brasil 6

Less than a week away from the grand final, scheduled for next Thursday (14), the Power Couple Brazil still promises a lot of emotions and twists!



With the elimination of the couple Eliza and Hadballa last Thursday night (7)there are now four couples in the dispute: Brenda and Matheus, Adryana and Albert, Lu Andrade and Haddad and also Karol and Mussunzinho.

This Friday (8), the confined will enjoy the last party of the season with the Ilha Record theme and the presence of DJ EME. The exhibition of the best moments of the event will take place on Saturday’s program (9).

But the relaxed atmosphere will end, because the competition will be fierce and tense until the final decision.

On Monday (11), the four couples will compete in a special and award-winning test, which will be divided into four challenges. Who will decide how much each one is worth will be the couples themselves by placing balls of different colors to define the “weight” of each of the stages. Only the public will know this information. Therefore, competitors perform the test without knowing who won.

Through a draw, each couple will choose a colored ball to define the score for each of the challenges. The couple with the best score (the race winner) has already become the first finalist of the season, in addition to winning the Special Test award. At the end of the episode, live, Adriane Galisteu will already announce the opening of the vote for the last elimination of the program with the other three couples, a triple DR.

On Tuesday (12), the elimination of the couple and the revelation of the three great finalists of the Power Couple. Soon after, live, the presenter opens voting for the grand finale.

On Wednesday (13), a special activity promises to revisit everything that happened most intensely in the season, giving couples the chance to talk about their successes and mistakes.

On Thursday (14th), Adriane Galisteu will reveal, live, who was the most voted couple by the public and who will take home the amount accumulated in the joint account during the season. All eliminated couples will be present to follow the decision.

Presented by Adriane Galisteu, the Power Couple Brazil 6 airs Monday through Friday at 10:45 pm; and on Saturdays, from 10:30 pm. The reality show is produced by Teleimage, with general direction by Fernando Viudez and direction of the core of realities by Rodrigo Carelli.



