Check out the warning signs on the skin that could signify diabetes

Data indicate that about 179 million people in the world have diabetes, although they have not yet been diagnosed with the condition. However, although it has no symptoms, this disease can manifest itself through complications on your skin. Check out some below diabetes symptoms that appear on the skin.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic, non-communicable disease in which sugar levels in the body are high due to the body’s inability to produce insulin (Type 1) or its inefficient production or misuse (Type 2).

It is a disease that is characterized by its long duration and has no cure. Currently, the treatment consists of adopting a healthy lifestyle and, in many cases, the use of insulin is necessary.

In Brazil it is estimated that there are 16.8 million people aged between 20 and 79 years who have diabetes. There has been a 26.61% increase in diabetic patients in the last ten years, according to information from the Diabetes Atlas.

Identify the signs of diabetes that appear on the skin

Although it is necessary to carry out a medical examination, the initial diagnosis of the disease can be made by the person himself, through the observation of signs in the body.

However, what many do not know is that in addition to the classic symptoms, such as increased thirst and excessive urination, the skin also shows signs of the presence of this disease in the body. Check out the most frequent ones:

Yellow, red or brown spots; Darker area on the skin, with a velvety appearance, with greater occurrence in the folds of the neck and armpits; Itching, dry skin and rashes; Skin with a waxy, hard and thick appearance; Blisters similar to those that appear after a burn; Wounds that do not heal; Brown spots on the lower legs, known as “shin spots”.

This phenomenon occurs because diabetes can cause a decrease in blood flow, with consequent damage to vessels and nerves, which is reflected in changes in the texture and appearance of the skin and in the body’s ability to heal, due to the high level of glucose in the blood. .

If you identify any of these signs, turn on the alert signal and seek medical help as soon as possible to take care of your health.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.