check out what the stars reveal for this Saturday (9/7)

posted on 07/09/2022 06:00



(credit: Pixabay/Reproduction)

the viscera know

Stardate: Moon grows in Scorpio.

When your reasonings do not help you to clarify and, on the contrary, add complexity and impossibility, turn your attention to what your viscera inform you, because in them is your second mind, the one that does not lie, because it connects you to fundamental sensations, bearers of faithful. information about the connections that unite your individual presence to the telluric currents.

The viscera never lie, because they lack biases and sophistications, like the “higher” reasonings that the mind is capable of. The viscera are not sophisticated, however, they provide you with the basic file of connections that guide you so that the actions you must take are guided by the self-preservation of your integrity, physical, emotional, mental and spiritual. The viscera know.

















































ARIES (birth between 3/21 to 4/20)

When expressing your feelings, be careful not to run over the understanding of others, because people don’t always want to receive what you express, but not because it comes from you, but because they are focused on something else.

TAURUS (birth between 4/21 to 5/20)

When you open your heart, you let everything in, because you can’t just open a crack and show selected aspects. The heart is either fully open or closed. Choose the people to open up to.

TWINS (birth between 5/21 to 6/20)

Take a safe path, avoiding seductive alternatives that would later fail to deliver what they promise. Take a safe path, because that way you will get much better results. In front of.

CANCER (birth between 6/21 to 7/21)

Instead of trying to decide what would be best to do, test several alternatives in practice, because only concrete experience will support your decisions. Theories, there are many, however, the practice is only one.

LION (birth between 7/22 to 8/22)

Understanding, when it arrives, is never dissolved again, not even through the effort of finding shrewd justifications for arguing otherwise. Understanding is a step taken in a direction from which there is no turning back.

VIRGO (birth between 8/23 to 9/22)

Not everything is what it seems to be, but for contemporary thought it matters little, because it is more interested in what it seems than what it is. Anyway, for your evolution, it’s still worth looking like what you are.

LIBRA (birth between 9/23 to 10/22)

The spirit is pure joy, which is shared and contagious to whoever has a heart that is receptive enough for it, because, in people with a hardened heart, the joy of others is insulting and causes nervousness.

SCORPIO (birth between 9/23 to 11/21)

If everything happened by a touch of mental magic, life would lose its charm, because the body wouldn’t want to move anymore, since it would no longer be necessary to act to get what you want. I would like?

SAGITTARIUS (birth between 11/22 to 12/21)

Excitement is necessary, because the soul is not satisfied with living day after day, in a leisurely and predictable style. The soul needs this, but it also urgently needs something that makes a difference.

CAPRICORN (birth between 12/22 to 1/20)

Give the people you interact with the best possible expression of your feelings so they know who they are dealing with. Without the expression of feelings, everyone is very lost.

AQUARIUS (birth between 1/21 to 2/19)

Everything is within reach, but, as always, the eyes seek far away what is close. This is the great human problem, which complicates what would be too simple to contain luminous intelligence.

PISCES (birth between 2/20 to 3/20)

For you to feel good, you can wait for the scenario to be favorable and provide you with everything you need, or you can also decide inwardly that you want to feel good, and intervene in reality for that.