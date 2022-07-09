check prices after reduction in ICMS

The federal government is working hard to reduce the fuel prices this election year. The last measure approved was the creation of a limit for the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel, communications, electricity and public transport.

The change has been in effect since the end of June, when it was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro. According to Adolfo Sachsida, Minister of Mines and Energy, it can significantly reduce the prices of gasoline, diesel, cooking gas and ethanol.

Below, learn about the fall forecasts presented by the minister, considering the maximum rate of 17% to 18% for the tax:

Gasoline: the price of a liter of gasoline will be around 21% cheaper, going from R$7.39 to R$5.84.

the price of a liter of gasoline will be around 21% cheaper, going from R$7.39 to R$5.84. Diesel: the fuel used by truck drivers will drop by up to 1.7%, from R$7.68 to R$7.55 per liter.

the fuel used by truck drivers will drop by up to 1.7%, from R$7.68 to R$7.55 per liter. Ethanol: biofuel should also show a decrease of approximately R$0.30, with the average price falling from R$4.87 to R$4.57.

biofuel should also show a decrease of approximately R$0.30, with the average price falling from R$4.87 to R$4.57. cooking gas: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, may suffer a drop of up to 2.3%, from R$ 112.70 to R$ 110.07.

Reduction is already a reality

Data released by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) show that regular gasoline became R$0.26 cheaper in the country after the ICMS was limited. The average price of fuel rose to R$7.12, against R$7.39 in the previous week.

In the week ending July 1st, ethanol closed its ninth consecutive week of decline. The average price of a liter in the country reached R$ 4.72, compared to R$ 4.87 seven days earlier.