Check the dates and times of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals

Conmebol released on Friday afternoon the dates and times of the quarter-finals of the Liberators cup. Corinthians, palm trees, Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Atletico-PREstudiantes, Talleres and Vélez Sarsfield are still alive in the tournament.

The national classic between Corinthians and Flamengo is scheduled to take place in Itaquera on August 2 (Tuesday). The return, at Maracanã, will be on the 9th, the following Tuesday. Both matches will be at 21:30 (Brasília time).

The first match between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG, which will be at Mineirão, has a date to take place on the 3rd (Wednesday), while the return will be on the 10th, another Wednesday. As in the other Brazilian clash, both games will be at 21:30.

Check out dates and times of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals:

IDA:

Corinthians vs Flamengo – Tuesday (2/8) – 21:30

Atlético Mineiro vs Palmeiras – Wednesday (3/8) – 21:30

Vélez Sarsfield vs Talleres – Wednesday (3/8) – 21:30

Athletico-PR x Estudiantes – Thursday (4/8) – 21:30

RETURN:

Flamengo x Corinthians – Tuesday (9/8) – 21:30 –

Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG – Wednesday (10/8) – 21:30

Talleres vs Vélez Sarsfield – Wednesday (10/8) – 21:30

Estudiantes x Athletico-PR – Thursday (11/8) – 21:30

