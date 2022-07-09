Check the numbers of Lotofácil 2567, Quina 5892 and other lotteries (8/7) – Nacional

Cashier draws Lotofácil, Quina, Lotomania and Super Sete this Friday (7/8) (photo: Reproduction/Box)

Caixa drew lots this Friday (7/8) the contests Lotofácil 2567, Quina 5892, Lotomania 2336 and Super Sete 267. Prizes range from R$ 700 thousand to R$ 5.7 million.

The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Friday Lotteries (7/8)

Lotofácil 2567

To win the estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.

Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 24

award 15 hits: no bet

14 hits: 267 bets, BRL 1,366.65

13 hits: 8,684 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 123,837 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 718,204 bets, BRL 5.00 Next contest: R$ 4 million (9/7)

Corner 5892

The prize of R$ 700,000 is awarded to whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80.

Check the tens: 07 – 21 – 54 – 75 – 78 award 5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 55 bets, BRL 5,697.23

3 hits: 4,029 bets, BRL 74.06

2 hits: 96,817 winning bets, BRL 3.08 Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (9/7)

Lotomania 2336

The prize for the contest is R$ 5.7 million. The player has to write down 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hope that 20 are drawn.

Check the tens: 02 – 04 – 13 – 16 – 22 – 31 – 33 – 37 – 38 – 42 – 47 – 61 – 62 – 63 – 70 – 72 – 81 – 86 – 94 – 95 award

20 hits: no bet

19 hits: 4 bets, BRL 76,944.61

18 hits: 110 bets, R$ 1,748.74

17 hits: 1,168 bets, R$ 164.69

16 hits: 5,364 bets, BRL 35.86

15 hits: 22,571 bets, BRL 8.52

0 hits: no bet Next contest: R$ 7 million (7/11)

Super Seven 267

The participant marks a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The prize for this draw is R$ 4.6 million.

Check the numbers:

1st column: 4

2nd column: 9

3rd column: 9

4th column: 7

5th column: 4

6th column: 0