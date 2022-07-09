Check the numbers of Lotofácil 2567, Quina 5892 and other lotteries (8/7) – Nacional

Caixa drew lots this Friday (7/8) the contests Lotofácil 2567, Quina 5892, Lotomania 2336 and Super Sete 267. Prizes range from R$ 700 thousand to R$ 5.7 million.
The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.
Friday Lotteries (7/8)
Lotofácil 2567
To win the estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.
Check the tens: 01 – 02 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 19 – 20 – 21 – 24
- 15 hits: no bet
- 14 hits: 267 bets, BRL 1,366.65
- 13 hits: 8,684 bets, BRL 25.00
- 12 hits: 123,837 bets, BRL 10.00
- 11 hits: 718,204 bets, BRL 5.00
Next contest: R$ 4 million (9/7)
Corner 5892
The prize of R$ 700,000 is awarded to whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80.
award
- 5 hits: no bet
- 4 hits: 55 bets, BRL 5,697.23
- 3 hits: 4,029 bets, BRL 74.06
- 2 hits: 96,817 winning bets, BRL 3.08
Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (9/7)
Lotomania 2336
The prize for the contest is R$ 5.7 million. The player has to write down 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hope that 20 are drawn.
award
- 20 hits: no bet
- 19 hits: 4 bets, BRL 76,944.61
- 18 hits: 110 bets, R$ 1,748.74
- 17 hits: 1,168 bets, R$ 164.69
- 16 hits: 5,364 bets, BRL 35.86
- 15 hits: 22,571 bets, BRL 8.52
- 0 hits: no bet
Next contest: R$ 7 million (7/11)
Super Seven 267
The participant marks a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The prize for this draw is R$ 4.6 million.
Check the numbers:
1st column: 4
2nd column: 9
3rd column: 9
4th column: 7
5th column: 4
6th column: 0
award
- 7 hits: no bet
- 6 hits: 2 bets, BRL 31,066.20
- 5 hits: 78 bets, R$ 1,137.95
- 4 hits: 1,327 bets, R$ 66.88
- 3 hits: 12,715 bets, BRL 5.00
Next contest: R$ 5 million (11/7)