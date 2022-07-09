Check the results of Quina 5892 and Lotofácil 2567 this Friday

On Friday night (7/8), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5892 contests; Lotofácil’s 2567; the 2336 of Lotomania and the 267 of the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | FRIDAY, JULY 8
  • SUPER SEVEN | FRIDAY, JULY 8
  • LOTOMANIA | FRIDAY, JULY 8
  • LOTOFÁCIL | FRIDAY, JULY 8
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 731 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 07-21-54-75-78.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 4.6 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4
Column 2: 9
Column 3: 9
Column 4: 7
Column 5: 4
Column 6: 0
Column 7: two

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 5.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-04-13-16-22-31-33-37-38-42-47-61-62-63-70-72-81-86-94-95.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-07-11-12-13-14-15-19-20-21-24.

