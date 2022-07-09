Chitãozinho and Xororó open the game about fight | TV

The country duo Chitãozinho and Xororó, participated this Friday (8), in the program “Faustão na Band”. In the frame “Churrascão do Faustão”the veteran singers opened up the game and talked about fights and disagreements between them. Who started the matter, was the TV veteran, questioning what would be the secret to the longevity of the duo:

“What’s your secret, you two never fought, never broke up? You don’t expose your personal life, tell us the secret!”, wanted to know Fausto Silva. “I think it’s respect for each one’s limits. We rarely fight, our conversations are always about music, so it’s hard to fight!”, started saying the singer Xororó. Soon after, it was Chitãozinho’s turn to give his opinion on the subject:

“From a very early age, we learned that very simple saying that works for the whole family, for every human being. My space ends where yours begins! Just follow that rule there!”, declared the father of the singer Sandy. Another topic addressed during the interview was the power in the voice of the duo that remains the same, even after decades:

“It’s care, right? Vocal cords are muscles, and muscles need to be exercised. I, after 48 years, now in the pandemic, started taking singing lessons. I’ve never done it in my life! I always did my normal exercises that I learned on the road of life”, declared the sertanejo Chitãozinho. Faustão, wanted to know if the classes really had an effect, and the musician confirmed:

“Too much help! It’s muscle, I go to the gym practically every day, why can’t I exercise my voice?”, justified the singer Chitãozinho.