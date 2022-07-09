Ciro, Lula, Janones and Bolsonaro will be the first to formalize candidacies; see calendar | Elections 2022

The campaigns of the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will start from the 20th to hold the party conventions that will formalize the candidacies for the October election dispute.
The calendar established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) provides for the period between July 20 and August 5 for the holding of conventions.
The first to have the official candidacy will be Ciro Gomes (PDT). The party convention is scheduled for the 20th, at the PDT headquarters, in Brasília. Next, meetings are scheduled to ratify Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the PT (21st, in São Paulo) as candidates; André Janones, from Avante (on the 23rd, at Minascentro gymnasium, in Belo Horizonte); and Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL (24th, at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro).
The MDB has not yet confirmed the date of the convention that will make Senator Simone Tebet’s candidacy official, but the forecast is that the meeting will be virtual and take place on the 25th.
The other pre-candidates will be approved after the 30th (check the table below).
CALENDAR OF PARTY CONVENTIONS
|pre-candidate
|Broken
|Date
|Place
|Parties that support
|Ciro Gomes
|PDT
|July 20th
|Brasilia
|There is not
|Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
|EN
|July 21
|Sao Paulo
|PV, PCdoB. PSB, Network, PSOL and Solidarity
|André Janones
|Forward
|July 23
|Belo Horizonte
|There is not
|Jair Bolsonaro
|PL
|July 24th
|Rio de Janeiro
|Republicans, PSC, PTB, PP and Patriota
|Simone Tebet
|MDB
|July 25th (to be confirmed)
|virtual convention
|PSDB and Citizenship
|Luiz Felipe D’Ávila
|Young
|July 30th
|to be defined
|There is not
|Pablo Marçal
|pros
|July 30th (to be confirmed)
|to be defined
|There is not
|Jose Maria Eymael
|Christian Democracy
|July 31
|Sao Paulo
|There is not
|Luciano Bivar
|union Brazil
|August 5
|Sao Paulo
|There is not
|Vera Lucia
|PSTU
|to be defined
|to be defined
|There is not
|Sofia Manzano
|PCB
|to be defined
|to be defined
|There is not
|Leonardo Pericles
|People’s Unit
|to be defined
|to be defined
|There is not
Organized by the acronyms themselves in electoral years, party conventions are meetings in which affiliates approve the candidacy and eventual participation in coalitions.
After the convention, the party can register the candidacy with the TSE – the last step for the candidate to become official. For this, documents are delivered, such as the declaration of the candidate’s assets and the electoral platform.
As of August 16, candidates registered with the TSE will be able to start doing electoral propaganda.
* Under the supervision of Fausto Siqueira