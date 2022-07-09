Ciro, Lula, Janones and Bolsonaro will be the first to formalize candidacies; see calendar | Elections 2022

The campaigns of the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will start from the 20th to hold the party conventions that will formalize the candidacies for the October election dispute.

The calendar established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) provides for the period between July 20 and August 5 for the holding of conventions.

The first to have the official candidacy will be Ciro Gomes (PDT). The party convention is scheduled for the 20th, at the PDT headquarters, in Brasília. Next, meetings are scheduled to ratify Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the PT (21st, in São Paulo) as candidates; André Janones, from Avante (on the 23rd, at Minascentro gymnasium, in Belo Horizonte); and Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL (24th, at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro).

The MDB has not yet confirmed the date of the convention that will make Senator Simone Tebet’s candidacy official, but the forecast is that the meeting will be virtual and take place on the 25th.

The other pre-candidates will be approved after the 30th (check the table below).

CALENDAR OF PARTY CONVENTIONS pre-candidate Broken Date Place Parties that support Ciro Gomes PDT July 20th Brasilia There is not Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva EN July 21 Sao Paulo PV, PCdoB. PSB, Network, PSOL and Solidarity André Janones Forward July 23 Belo Horizonte There is not Jair Bolsonaro PL July 24th Rio de Janeiro Republicans, PSC, PTB, PP and Patriota Simone Tebet MDB July 25th (to be confirmed) virtual convention PSDB and Citizenship Luiz Felipe D’Ávila Young July 30th to be defined There is not Pablo Marçal pros July 30th (to be confirmed) to be defined There is not Jose Maria Eymael Christian Democracy July 31 Sao Paulo There is not Luciano Bivar union Brazil August 5 Sao Paulo There is not Vera Lucia PSTU to be defined to be defined There is not Sofia Manzano PCB to be defined to be defined There is not Leonardo Pericles People’s Unit to be defined to be defined There is not

Organized by the acronyms themselves in electoral years, party conventions are meetings in which affiliates approve the candidacy and eventual participation in coalitions.

After the convention, the party can register the candidacy with the TSE – the last step for the candidate to become official. For this, documents are delivered, such as the declaration of the candidate’s assets and the electoral platform.

As of August 16, candidates registered with the TSE will be able to start doing electoral propaganda.