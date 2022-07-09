Ciro, Lula, Janones and Bolsonaro will be the first to formalize candidacies; see calendar | Elections 2022

The campaigns of the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will start from the 20th to hold the party conventions that will formalize the candidacies for the October election dispute.

The calendar established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) provides for the period between July 20 and August 5 for the holding of conventions.

The first to have the official candidacy will be Ciro Gomes (PDT). The party convention is scheduled for the 20th, at the PDT headquarters, in Brasília. Next, meetings are scheduled to ratify Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the PT (21st, in São Paulo) as candidates; André Janones, from Avante (on the 23rd, at Minascentro gymnasium, in Belo Horizonte); and Jair Bolsonaro, from the PL (24th, at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro).

The MDB has not yet confirmed the date of the convention that will make Senator Simone Tebet’s candidacy official, but the forecast is that the meeting will be virtual and take place on the 25th.

The other pre-candidates will be approved after the 30th (check the table below).

CALENDAR OF PARTY CONVENTIONS

pre-candidateBrokenDatePlaceParties that support
Ciro GomesPDTJuly 20thBrasiliaThere is not
Luiz Inacio Lula da SilvaENJuly 21Sao PauloPV, PCdoB. PSB, Network, PSOL and Solidarity
André JanonesForwardJuly 23Belo HorizonteThere is not
Jair BolsonaroPLJuly 24thRio de JaneiroRepublicans, PSC, PTB, PP and Patriota
Simone TebetMDBJuly 25th (to be confirmed)virtual conventionPSDB and Citizenship
Luiz Felipe D’ÁvilaYoungJuly 30thto be definedThere is not
Pablo MarçalprosJuly 30th (to be confirmed)to be definedThere is not
Jose Maria EymaelChristian DemocracyJuly 31Sao PauloThere is not
Luciano Bivarunion BrazilAugust 5Sao PauloThere is not
Vera LuciaPSTUto be definedto be definedThere is not
Sofia ManzanoPCBto be definedto be definedThere is not
Leonardo PericlesPeople’s Unitto be definedto be definedThere is not

Organized by the acronyms themselves in electoral years, party conventions are meetings in which affiliates approve the candidacy and eventual participation in coalitions.

After the convention, the party can register the candidacy with the TSE – the last step for the candidate to become official. For this, documents are delivered, such as the declaration of the candidate’s assets and the electoral platform.

As of August 16, candidates registered with the TSE will be able to start doing electoral propaganda.

* Under the supervision of Fausto Siqueira

