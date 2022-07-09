City Group prepares scary offer of R$ 188 million for Flamengo player

Owner of several clubs around the world, including teams from South America and the almighty Manchester City, reigning Premier League champions, the billionaire Grupo City has eyes on the future of young Flamengo promise Matheus França, who scored his first goal in the Copa Libertadores last Wednesday, in the great rout of Fla, by 7 to 1, against Tolima.

Matheus França is only 18 years old and is regarded as one of Flamengo’s biggest promises in recent years, at the same level as Vini Jr, today, from Real Madrid and Lucas Paquetá, from Lyon, holder of the Brazilian team. With an eye on the player for a long time, the billionaire group can put their hands on the money to get him out of Brazil.

To convince Flamengo to sell the young promise, a value of up to 38 million euros can reach Flamengo. The club’s owners want to stop dearly to have the young promise fearing strong competition in the near future within the old continent. Flamengo, amid the great value, can accept to open conversations.

Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Matheus França

In addition to the City Group, Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping an eye on the young promise’s football. However, the first contacts with the carioca club were not positive for the Bundesliga club, which signaled a proposal of R$ 80 million reais to Fla.

Matheus França also received praise from John Textor, the new owner of Botafogo. But leaving Fla to join the rival is not a possibility for both parties.