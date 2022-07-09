condition has no cure, but it has treatment







world allergy day Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Today, July 8th, is the world allergy daya symbolic date, created by the WHO (World Health Organization), with the aim of drawing attention to the increase in allergies in recent decades, in addition to highlighting the importance of performing the appropriate treatment.

Antonio Condino-Neto, President of the Department of Immunology of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and Coordinator of the Laboratory of Human Immunology at ICB-USP, explains that the first manifestations of allergies, early in life, usually appear on the skin. With advancing age, the most frequent allergies are respiratory.

“First, there are asthma, which causes coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, and allergic rhinitis, which causes sneezing attacks, nasal congestion, runny nose and itchy nose. atopic dermatitis”, he says.

Is allergy curable?

Not. It is a disease of chronic evolution, in which it is possible to control only the symptoms and allergic inflammation. According to the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (ASBAI), allergy can be linked to Inborn Errors of Immunity (EII), that is, genetic defects in the immune system that increase the chances of developing common infections on a recurrent basis. It is estimated that between 70% and 90% of patients are unaware that they have IIE, also according to the association.

How to treat allergy?

The control of symptoms and allergic inflammation is done by reducing exposure to the factors that cause the allergy. For example, if a person is allergic to dust mites and dust, it is necessary to reduce exposure, keeping the environment always clean and airy. However, absolutely zero exposure is impossible, because dirt like this is everywhere.

There are also more assertive treatments, as Condino-Neto explains: “It is possible to treat patients with immunotherapy for allergic diseases, which is a vaccination and immunization program to reinforce the healthy side of the immune response and thus avoid the exacerbation of immune responses allergies, leaving the situation more under control”.

The dangers of non-treatment

Even with the chronicity of allergic diseases and the impossibility of cure, the doctor emphasizes the importance of performing the appropriate treatment to ensure a better quality of life. According to Condino-Neto, the lack of treatment can have consequences and generate complications.

“Someone with untreated food allergy can develop malnutrition, having diarrhea and constant vomiting. Anyone who has severe skin allergy problems will develop scars. emphysema. And patients with severe rhinitis will have chronic sinusitis and the development of polyps in the nose, which is spongy flesh”, he concludes.

Source: Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (ASBAI).