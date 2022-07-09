Corinthians and Flamengo know the dates of the Libertadores quarterfinal games

This Friday (8), Conmebol released the dates and times of the matches between Corinthians and Flamengowho will face each other for the quarterfinals of Liberators.

The first leg, at Neo Química Arena, will be played on August 2, at 9:30 pm. The return will be the following week, the 9th, at Maracanã. Both matches will be broadcast on SBT and on Conmebol TV, the South American entity’s subscription channel.

It is worth remembering that there is no criterion of the away goal for the tiebreaker. If the aggregate score ends in a tie after 180 minutes, the decision will be on penalties.

In the round of 16, Timão eliminated Boca Juniors on penalties, after two goalless draws in the match. Rubro-Negro beat Tolima by 1 to 0 in Colombia and applied a resounding 7 to 1 in the return, in Rio de Janeiro.

Whoever advances between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will face the winner of the confrontation between Talleres and Velez Sarsfield, both from Argentina, in the next stage of the competition.

Before the duel in the continental competition, Corinthians and Flamengo face each other this Sunday (10), at 4 pm, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão, in Itaquera.