Corinthians can make three changes in the list for the quarterfinals of Libertadores; see options

The Libertadores quarter-finals are scheduled for the weeks of August 3rd to 10th. For the next phase of the competition, Corinthians may have news on the list of subscribers as a result of the ball market.

According to Libertadores regulations, Corinthians could register 50 athletes for the competition, but chose to register 45. Within this list, changes can take place at each stage of the tournament. For the start of the knockout stage, Corinthians made four of the five possible changes. Now, for the quarter-finals, clubs can make three changes.

The most obvious (and certain) reinforcement so far is from the attacker Yuri Alberto. The player is already training with the group and will be presented in front of the crowd, this Friday, at the open training session held at Neo Química Arena, starting at 7pm.

Other options already concrete for the Portuguese coach are the players who return on loan this summer. the socks Ramiro and Mateus Vitalin addition to the center forward Nathan Palafozjoined the Corinthian cast last Thursday.

With Timão’s market movements, another possible reinforcement is from the defender babble. With the departure of João Victor to Benfica, from Portugal, Corinthians intensified conversations with the defender – the athlete’s club and staff met in Argentina. If he arrives at the club, the Paraguayan may be another option for Vítor Pereira following the playoffs.

In the quarterfinals, Corinthians will face Flamengo. The teams have not faced each other in the competition since 2010. Timão left Boca Juniors behind, while the Rio team eliminated Tolima.

It is important to remember that new changes can also be made for the semifinals – as well as in the quarterfinals, the possibility is to change three names on the list. As for the final, scheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, there can be no substitutions.

