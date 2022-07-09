Corinthians has 28 days to recover athletes before the Libertadores quarterfinals

Corinthians qualified against Boca Juniors on Tuesday night, at Bombonera, in one of the most heroic pages of their recent history, but now they have their eyes on the sequel to the season. With the quarter-finals against Flamengo scheduled for the first week of August, the team has 28 days to recover from its various injuries.

This is the period that separates the 5th of July, the date of the classification in Buenos Aires, and the 2nd of August, the probable day of the first leg, at Neo Química Arena. As the team plays on the 6th, for the Brazilian, the only other possible date is the 3rd, which would increase the period to recover the white-and-white athletes by 24 hours.

Altogether, these are the Corinthians casualties:

Maycon – right thigh adductor injury

Gustavo Silva – tendinitis

Fagner – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

Paulinho – rupture of the left knee cruciate ligament

Renato Augusto – calf discomfort

William – right shoulder injury

Júnior Moraes – left ankle sprain

Gustavo Mantuan – muscle problem in the left thigh

Of these, Gustavo Mantuan already knows that he will not be available. Injured precisely in the classification against Boca Juniors, he was involved in the negotiation of the striker Yuri Alberto and, on the 14th, he leaves for Russia alongside the goalkeeper Ivan.

Paulinho, on the other hand, suffered a serious injury to his left knee and, except for a very quick recovery, he should no longer play this season. That is, six athletes are the focus of the department for the following days.

The most likely short-term injuries are midfielder Renato Augusto and forwards Mosquito and Moraes. The trio is expected, at worst, in ten days, in the match against Ceará, away from home – see table details below.

Willian, who was on the bench against Boca Juniors just to give moral support to his teammates, should start training without limitations only next week. It is necessary for the player to adapt to the pain caused by the dislocated right shoulder before returning. He, however, like the trio, must be available against Flamengo.

The injuries that demand the most attention are those of Fagner and Maycon. The winger only had a muscle problem in the third match after his return from another injury, a sprained right ankle. Before, by the way, he had already felt pain in his right thigh, a sequence of problems unprecedented for him at the club.

Corinthians wants to evaluate the cause of the problems and there is no certainty about the date of the player’s return. Main name in the Corinthians defense line, Fagner is a reference both off and on the field in the squad, demanding special attention.

Maycon had a grade 3 adductor injury in his right thigh revealed on June 15. In the most optimistic forecast, he would be in the field about two months later, on August 15th. As the club does not disclose more medical information and the problem was only revealed days after it happened by My Helm, there is a chance that he will at least be present in the return duel. But it’s small.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 10 Jul,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 13 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Santos x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 16 July,

Sat, 21:00 Ceará x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere Brazilian 20 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Coritiba

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 24 July,

Sun, 18:00 Atletico MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 30 July,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Botafogo

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 02/03 Aug,

Tue/Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Flamengo Liberators

