Corinthians knows the dates and times of the Libertadores quarter-final games

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has released the dates and times of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final games. Thus, Corinthians already knows when it will take the field against Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of the continental competition.
The first match between the teams will be held at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, on August 2nd, at 9:30 pm. The decisive match is scheduled to take place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, the following week, on August 9, at the same time.
Both matches will be broadcast openly by SBT. Another option to follow the matches is through Conmebol TV, a subscription channel of the South American Football Confederation.
Corinthians and Flamengo meet on three different occasions in a period of 30 days. In addition to the home and away games for Libertadores, the teams will face each other on July 10, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|10 Jul,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|13 Jul,
Wed, 21:30
|Santos x Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV
|Brazil’s Cup
|16 July,
Sat, 21:00
|Ceará x Corinthians
Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere
|Brazilian
|20 Jul,
Wed, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Coritiba
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|24 July,
Sun, 18:00
|Atletico MG vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|30 July,
Sat, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Botafogo
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|02 Aug,
Tue, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|06 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Avai vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|09 Aug,
Tue, 21:30
|Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|13 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
