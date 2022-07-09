Corinthians knows the dates and times of the Libertadores quarter-final games

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has released the dates and times of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final games. Thus, Corinthians already knows when it will take the field against Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of the continental competition.

The first match between the teams will be held at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, on August 2nd, at 9:30 pm. The decisive match is scheduled to take place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, the following week, on August 9, at the same time.

Both matches will be broadcast openly by SBT. Another option to follow the matches is through Conmebol TV, a subscription channel of the South American Football Confederation.

Corinthians and Flamengo meet on three different occasions in a period of 30 days. In addition to the home and away games for Libertadores, the teams will face each other on July 10, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 10 Jul,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 13 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Santos x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 16 July,

Sat, 21:00 Ceará x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere Brazilian 20 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Coritiba

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 24 July,

Sun, 18:00 Atletico MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 30 July,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Botafogo

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 02 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 06 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Avai vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 09 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Flamengo x Corinthians

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

