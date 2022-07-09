Corinthians makes Bruno Mazziotti’s consultancy official; video shows partnership with Renato Augusto | Corinthians

Out of the team, he has been fighting since June 19, when he played in Corinthians’ victory against Goiás, midfielder Renato Augusto missed the team in the last five matches, but gained important help to recover his physical fullness.

With calf discomfort, he has been undergoing daily treatment at CT Joaquim Grava. And, since last week, he has had the help of physical therapist Bruno Mazziotti, who this Friday had the consultancy he will give to the club made official on Corinthians’ social networks.

In a video released about Liedson’s visit this Friday, it was possible to see that Renato Augusto was already working inside the CT under the supervision of Mazziotti. The two are longtime partners. Hired in 2013, Renato always credits the professional for his recovery.

On the arrival of coach Vítor Pereira, the midfielder explained in an interview that he repeats a training protocol that was created by the physical therapist in his first visit to the club, staying out of the field for a few days.

– It is a work that started here, there in 2013 to 2014, with Bruno Mazziotti. I had already programmed it. Every time a new coach arrives, I try to pass it on, so he can understand that it’s not my ill will, he has a schedule. Often people aren’t training, and I am. So there’s a load adjustment, which was done practically ten years ago and I’ve been taking it like this, it’s been working and I try to communicate with them. He (Vitor Pereira) put me at ease, it’s more about adjusting the load than having a problem or not being well for training. I want to thank him for giving me this opening to get to this point – he said in March.

Timão trains this Friday night at Neo Química Arena to face Flamengo, on Sunday, for the Brasileirão, on the same stage.

