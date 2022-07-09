Corinthians overcomes storm and now wants calm to pack

It wasn’t simple, but this week Corinthians overcame the biggest challenge they’ve faced so far this season: they went to Bombonera all patched up by embezzlement, survived the penalty shootout and advanced in Libertadores. The “injury storm” seems to be abating, and Vítor Pereira is now trying to navigate Alvinegro towards a bonanza, starting with tomorrow’s game (10).

The relief of the last few days could become a lullaby if Corinthians break a taboo of almost four years and beat Flamengo, tomorrow, for the Brasileirão. There are already nine games in a row without beating the national rival, and the VP team needs points after two consecutive setbacks in the competition, against Santos and Fluminense.

The last few weeks have been more than hectic. At one point, Corinthians had nine important absences, had to quickly absorb the 4-0 rout of Flu at Maracanã and in Buenos Aires only managed to reach penalties after 90 minutes without kicking once in the direction of the goal. The sacrifice ended up paying off, after all, the priority was Libertadores, and now the team is trying to take a deep breath for the second half of the season.

Du Queiroz, Gil and Rafael Ramos returned from injury against Boca Juniors and should remain available this weekend. Now it may be the turn of Adson and Gustavo Mosquito, who yesterday (8th) normally participated in the open training held at the Arena. On the other hand, Yuri Alberto can only be registered in the CBF from the 18th. João Victor and Gustavo Mantuan say goodbye to the group to head to European football: the defender was announced by Benfica, and the midfielder must advance his trip to Zenit after minor injury.

In numbers, the embezzlement did not even decrease, but the optimism is due to the circumstances. Corinthians “wins” a month before having to think about Libertadores again and with that they can concentrate forces on a single competition, the Brazilian, even though they have one game back to play on Wednesday (13) after making it 4-0 at Santos in the Copa do Brasil.

Corinthians’ sequence until the end of the month starts with Flamengo tomorrow, passes through Santos, then Ceará (16th), Coritiba (20th), Atlético-MG (24th) and Botafogo (30th). All games count for the Brasileirão, except for the classic alvinegro in Vila Belmiro. The sequence of games remains exhausting, but at least it is exhausting for the competitors, as everyone in the championship plays every three days. It won’t happen, for example, to face an opponent rested for a free week, as happened against Fluminense last Saturday (2).

One day after opening training for their fans, Corinthians today makes the last adjustments for tomorrow’s 16:00 (Brasilia) game against Flamengo. The duel at Neo Química Arena is valid for the 16th round of the Brasileirão and can help Alvinegro to get closer to the leadership – the current distance is three points to rival Palmeiras, 29 to 26.