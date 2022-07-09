Corinthians president opposes party ban and restrictions in Itaquera

During the open training session for fans at Neo Química Arena this Friday, Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves was outraged at the restrictions imposed at the stadium. The black-and-white representative also stated that he has been ‘fighting’ for the return of ‘shows’ in Itaquera.

“Corinthians is not in favor of single fans, Corinthians is completely against it! He works on it behind the scenes, he’s been talking to the governor, to the president of the assembly, to the police, to the Public Ministry since when I’ve been here. Andrés was also against this restriction of single fans. Unfortunately this does not depend only on Corinthians, but Corinthians has been fighting for it. I think the show is much more beautiful. We know about cases of violence, but violence continues outside the stadium”, explains Duilio in an interview with Corinthians TV.

“So, Corinthians is totally against the single crowd and tries, together with the responsible bodies, so that we can have a better party in the stadiums. We don’t have the flags anymore, we can’t have smoke. Corinthians has been asking for this. Corinthians wants the flags back. Corinthians wants a better party in the stands. This doesn’t present any kind of risk to the fans, on the contrary… It only enhances the show and that’s what we’re looking for. We see this happening all over the world, I don’t know why in the State of São Paulo, it’s not a Brazilian thing. Everything has a limit, right? These prohibitions hinder the show”, continued the Corinthians representative.

Corinthians fans, it is worth remembering, were prohibited from entering the stadium with banners, musical instruments, flags and flagpoles. The measures demanded by the Military Police of the State of São Paulo generated several protests on social media.

Gaviões da Fiel, the club’s biggest organizer, also oppose the ban on the party and the operational measures for the event of open training. The fans even issued an official note, published on all the fans’ accounts on social networks, informing that they will not be present at the event.

