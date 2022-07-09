Corinthians swimming team delegation withdraws from Junior Brazilian Championship; check out

The Corinthians delegation disputed this week, in Salvador, the Brazilian Junior Swimming Championship, but ended up withdrawing from the competition. Timão’s Water Sports Director, Silvio Romoaldo Júnior, published a note of rejection explaining the reasons for the withdrawal of the Corinthians team.

The tournament took place in Salvador, which is experiencing an outbreak of “Novovirus” in addition to the significant increase in cases of Covid-19. Even so, the Brazilian Water Sports Confederation maintained the championship. The director of Corinthians claimed that the competition should have been canceled even before it started- see note below.

According to Silvio, in just two days of tournament and one of training, the symptomatic cases of the Corinthians team rose from four to 25, and could still reach 30 if the new suspicions are confirmed. One of the athletes of the club felt sick after competing and there was no lifeguard to help the athlete, who was attended by the mother of another competitor.

The director also criticized the infrastructure of the competition venue. In a statement released, Silvinho says that the doctor at the service center recommended not using the water from the drinking fountain that was available at the Aquatic Arena in Salvador. The inadequate treatment of the swimming pool water was another point that left doubts in the Corinthians delegation.

Corinthians was the first club to comment on the matter and also to communicate its withdrawal from the competition. The club demanded more responsibility and measures from the Brazilian Water Sports Confederation.

The championship was canceled by the Confederation last Thursday morning, after several cases of athletes who were suffering from a virus, fever, vomiting. The technicians of all delegations counted 97 sick swimmers.

Check out the disapproval note published by the director

