Corinthians trains at the Arena with a crowd party and Yuri Alberto on the field; see photos and videos | Corinthians

With the Neo Química Arena full, Corinthians held the first open training session of the Vítor Pereira era days after qualifying on penalties against Boca Juniors, at Bombonera, in the round of 16 of Libertadores. More than 40,000 tickets were reserved, but a boycott by organized supporters reduced the attendance, not disclosed by the club.

On Sunday, Timão receives Flamengo in the same place, for the Brasileirão. The event marked the fan’s first contact with forward Yuri Alberto, whose debut is scheduled for the 20th, against Coritiba, when the national transfer window will already be open.

Yuri Alberto wears the Corinthians shirt and is cheered by the crowd

Under the lights of cell phones and beacons lit by the crowd, the striker entered the field alongside President Duilio Monteiro Alves and director Roberto de Andrade, put on his shirt (still without a defined number) and waved to the crowd, who returned:

Cast and fans exchange applause at Corinthians open training session

1 of 10 Corinthians fans in open training — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians fans in open training — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– We went to the quarterfinals with a game with the face of Corinthians, we are very satisfied, and it is a way for the fans to be close to the team at this moment. Making it clear that we didn’t win anything, we have a lot ahead of us. But we are very satisfied with the delivery and the breed – said President Duilio Monteiro Alves, to Corinthians TV.

2 of 10 Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

3 of 10 Corinthians cast applauds fans at Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians cast applauds fans at the Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

On the field, the team coached by Vítor Pereira had three reinforcements in relation to the game against Boca Juniors, on Tuesday, for Libertadores: the forward Gustavo Mosquitorecovered from tendonitis, the attacking midfielder addonreleased after Covid-19 protocol, and midfielder Williamstill with a protection in the injured right shoulder, but participating in the activities separately alongside the physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti.

The activity lasted just over an hour, until around 8:45 pm. Afterwards, the players approached the stands and applauded the crowd. Yuri Alberto’s presentation to the press took place in the interview room at Neo Química Arena.

4 of 10 Corinthians fans party in open training at the Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians fans party in open training at the Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

5 of 10 Corinthians open training session at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcelo Braga Corinthians open training at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcelo Braga

Maycon – right thigh adductor injury;

Fagner – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh;

Renato Augusto – calf discomfort;

Jr. Moraes – sprained left ankle;

Mantuan – injured and already traded with Zenit;

Luan – reason not informed.

“It’s the piece we were looking for”, says Corinthians president about Yuri Alberto

Members of the Gaviões da Fiel and Pavilhão 9 fans boycotted the event and did not attend the open training session on Friday night. In official communiqués, the fans repudiated the prohibitions made by the Military Police, which repeated the game protocol in open training, vetoing flags and other items. The fans’ tickets were transferred to non-uniformed Corinthians fans.

– Corinthians is not in favor of single fans, it is completely against it, it has been working on it behind the scenes, talking to the Government, Public Ministry, unfortunately it does not depend only on Corinthians, but Corinthians has been fighting for it. The show is much more beautiful. Violence does not happen inside the stadium. And also dialogue with the Military Police so that we can have a better party at the stadium. Let the fans know that Corinthians wants the flags back, does not represent any kind of risk; The bans get in the way of the show – pointed out Duilio.

“A game with the face of Corinthians”, says Duílio Monteiro Alves about classification against Boca

See more photos from the training at the Arena:

6 of 10 Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

7 of 10 Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

8 of 10 Fireworks in the presentation of Yuri Alberto at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Fireworks at Yuri Alberto’s performance at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

9 of 10 Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Yuri Alberto is presented at Corinthians — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

+ Read more Corinthians news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

10 of 10 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction