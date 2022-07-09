Corinthians visits Grmio in search of a series of consecutive victories in the U-20; know everything

This Saturday, Corinthians returns to the field with its Under-20 category. After overcoming Noroeste, on Wednesday, for Paulistão, now Timãozinho faces Grêmio, at 15:00 for the fifth round of the Brazilian Championship in the same category. The match takes place at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul-RS.
The duel also marks the meeting of two of the best teams in the national competition so far. In the first four rounds, Corinthians accumulated nine points, which guarantees them second place. Grêmio, in fourth place, is right behind, with seven.
The match comes at a very convenient time for coach Danilo and his teammates. In the last nine games played, Timãozinho won all their commitments. Therefore, the My Helm separated all the necessary information for the Corinthians fan for this Saturday’s big game. Check it out below!
Escalation
Coach Danilo must send a team very close to his maximum strength to the field. Among the usual starters, he should not have available midfielder Biro and forwards Felipe Augusto and Giovane, integrated into the professional.
A possible Corinthians has Kaue; Léo Mana, Tchoca, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan and Pedrinho; Kayke, Wesley and Arthur Sousa.
Arbitration
Lucas Guimarães Rechatiko Horn is in charge of the match between Corinthians and Grêmio. He has the help of flags Juarez de Mello Junior and Ariela Duarte da Silveira.
Streaming
This Saturday’s match will have only one broadcast option. The game will be shown on GrêmioTV, the Corinthians opponent’s channel on YouTube.
Check out the upcoming matches of Corinthians Sub-20
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|09 Jul,
Sat, 3:00 pm
|Gremio x Corinthians
Transmission: No transmission
|Brazilian Under-20 Championship
|13 Jul,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians vs XV de Jaú
Broadcast: Eleven Sports
|Paulista U-20
|16 July,
Sat, 3:00 pm
|Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
|Brazilian Under-20 Championship
|20 Jul,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|Mirassol x Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven Sports
|Paulista U-20
|24 July,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians x Santos
|Brazilian Under-20 Championship
|27 July,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians x Mirassol
Broadcast: Eleven Sports
|Paulista U-20
|31 July,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Vasco da Gama
|Brazilian Under-20 Championship
|03 Aug,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|XV de Jaú x Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven Sports
|Paulista U-20
|07 Aug,
Sun, 3:00 pm
|Chapecoense x Corinthians
|Brazilian Under-20 Championship
|10 Aug,
Wed, 3:00 pm
|Corinthians x Northwest
Broadcast: Eleven Sports
|Paulista U-20
See more at: Corinthians Sub-20 and Base do Corinthians.