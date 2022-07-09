Corinthians visits Grmio in search of a series of consecutive victories in the U-20; know everything

This Saturday, Corinthians returns to the field with its Under-20 category. After overcoming Noroeste, on Wednesday, for Paulistão, now Timãozinho faces Grêmio, at 15:00 for the fifth round of the Brazilian Championship in the same category. The match takes place at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul-RS.

The duel also marks the meeting of two of the best teams in the national competition so far. In the first four rounds, Corinthians accumulated nine points, which guarantees them second place. Grêmio, in fourth place, is right behind, with seven.

The match comes at a very convenient time for coach Danilo and his teammates. In the last nine games played, Timãozinho won all their commitments. Therefore, the My Helm separated all the necessary information for the Corinthians fan for this Saturday’s big game. Check it out below!

Escalation

Coach Danilo must send a team very close to his maximum strength to the field. Among the usual starters, he should not have available midfielder Biro and forwards Felipe Augusto and Giovane, integrated into the professional.

A possible Corinthians has Kaue; Léo Mana, Tchoca, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan and Pedrinho; Kayke, Wesley and Arthur Sousa.

proof

My Helm

Arbitration

Lucas Guimarães Rechatiko Horn is in charge of the match between Corinthians and Grêmio. He has the help of flags Juarez de Mello Junior and Ariela Duarte da Silveira.

Streaming

This Saturday’s match will have only one broadcast option. The game will be shown on GrêmioTV, the Corinthians opponent’s channel on YouTube.

Check out the upcoming matches of Corinthians Sub-20

Corinthians Sub-20’s upcoming matches
DateConfrontationCompetition
09 Jul,
Sat, 3:00 pm		Gremio x Corinthians
Transmission: No transmission		Brazilian Under-20 Championship
13 Jul,
Wed, 3:00 pm		Corinthians vs XV de Jaú
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		Paulista U-20
16 July,
Sat, 3:00 pm		Red Bull Bragantino vs CorinthiansBrazilian Under-20 Championship
20 Jul,
Wed, 3:00 pm		Mirassol x Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		Paulista U-20
24 July,
Sun, 4:00 pm		Corinthians x SantosBrazilian Under-20 Championship
27 July,
Wed, 3:00 pm		Corinthians x Mirassol
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		Paulista U-20
31 July,
Sun, 4:00 pm		Corinthians vs Vasco da GamaBrazilian Under-20 Championship
03 Aug,
Wed, 3:00 pm		XV de Jaú x Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		Paulista U-20
07 Aug,
Sun, 3:00 pm		Chapecoense x CorinthiansBrazilian Under-20 Championship
10 Aug,
Wed, 3:00 pm		Corinthians x Northwest
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		Paulista U-20

See more at: Corinthians Sub-20 and Base do Corinthians.

