Criciúma vs Vasco: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Criciúma and Vasco face each other at 4:30 pm (GMT) this Saturday, at Estádio Heriberto Hülse, in the south of Santa Catarina, in a game valid for the 17th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. O ge accompanies all the moves of the match with description and exclusive videos.

O Criciúma literally lived the duel against Vasco all week. In addition to the mystery in the lineup to face one of the greats of Segundona, the fans of the Santa Catarina team are mobilized to fill the stands of Majestoso. Tigre want to keep their undefeated streak – they haven’t lost for three rounds – and stay in fifth place in the table.

Vice-leader of Serie B and with a good advantage in the G-4 (it has eight points away from the fifth place, which is precisely Criciúma), Vasco comes from two bad results: defeat to Novorizontino away from home and draw with Sport at Maracanã. Coach Maurício Souza’s team wants to resume the path of victories so as not to lose the fat accumulated in the beginning of the competition.

Criciúma – Coach: Claudio Tencati

The commander made a mystery, but the tendency is for him to keep the lineup that beat Ituano in the last round of Serie B. On the other hand, he has the possibility of taking Rômulo out of midfield and putting Fellipe Mateus reinforcing Tigre’s offensive system this Saturday . Main signing of the season, Marquinhos Gabriel is confirmed with shirt number 10.

Likely lineup: Gustavo; Cristovam, Rodrigo, Kadu and Marcelo Hermes; Léo Costa, Rômulo (Fellipe Mateus), Arilson and Marquinhos Gabriel; Lucas Xavier and Caio Dantas.

Embezzlement: Guilherme Azevedo, Rafael Bilu and Tiago Marques (injured).

Guilherme Azevedo, Rafael Bilu and Tiago Marques (injured). hanging: Arilson, Claudinho, Cristovam, Gustavo, Renan Areias, Rômulo and Zé Marcos.

Tencati can put more offensive Criciúma on the field against Vasco

Vasco – Coach: Maurício Souza

Full of embezzlement, Maurício Souza will be forced to promote some changes for this Saturday’s game. Erick and Riquelme trained as starters and will earn a chance in the team. In defense, Anderson Conceição returns from suspension and takes the place of Danilo Boza, who started in the last round.

Likely lineup: Thiago Rodrigues; Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Riquelme, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos and Palacios; Figueiredo, Erick and Raniel.

embezzlement : Nenê (calf edema), Gabriel Dias (tendinopathy), Edimar (suspended), Gabriel Pec (suspended) and the trio Ulisses, Sarrafiore and Weverton Jesus (in the final stretch of recovery from surgeries).

: Nenê (calf edema), Gabriel Dias (tendinopathy), Edimar (suspended), Gabriel Pec (suspended) and the trio Ulisses, Sarrafiore and Weverton Jesus (in the final stretch of recovery from surgeries). hanging: Andrey Santos, Figueiredo, Zé Gabriel, Matheus Barbosa and Thiago Rodrigues.

