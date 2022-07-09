Crisis at Boca Juniors: newspaper reveals split between squad and managers; captain is barred | international football

The crisis at Boca Juniors continues and goes beyond the results on the field. The newspaper “Olé” revealed this Friday that, the day before the elimination for Corinthians in Libertadores, the players had a disagreement with the board.
The subject of disagreement is the club’s debt with the squad in relation to awards related to the Argentine Championship and the first phase of Libertadores. At the meeting, one of the managers provoked the players:
– You still haven’t won anything important, I don’t know why you talk so much – said the leader.
The cast considered not concentrating for the game against Corinthians, but changed its mind after a promise from the board. But, in the speech before the match, forward Benedetto recalled the discussion.
“Yesterday they treated us like losers,” Benedetto said.
Interim bar team captain
One of the players who reacted to the discussion was defender Izquierdoz, captain of the team. He will not even face San Lorenzo this Saturday for the Argentine Championship.
That’s because one of the first measures taken by interim Hugo Ibarra, who took over Boca after Battaglia’s resignation, was to bar Izquierdoz.
The 33-year-old defender has been with Boca Juniors since 2018 and is considered a reference in the squad, one of the most influential players among his teammates.
However, former defender Jorge Bermúdez, member of the Football Council of Boca Juniors, denied any punishment to Izquierdoz.
– Since the Council arrived in Boca, we are to blame for all situations. They already said that we took him out of the team, that there were problems with the commission and with the player… Izquierdoz will concentrate together with his teammates, and the coach will put whoever he wants on the field – said Bermúdez.