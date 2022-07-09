Criticized for Slow Reaction to Supreme Court Decision on Abortion, Biden Signs Vague Executive Order | World

Pressured by his supporters to respond to the Supreme Court’s overthrow of abortion rights, US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to guarantee access to abortion drugs and emergency contraception.

He presented the order accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

However, as the “New York Times” highlights, the order is vague and delegates to Secretary Becerra the responsibility of finding the means to achieve some objective in the sense of protecting access to abortion. The secretary himself has said that the government has “no magic bullet” that can restore access to abortion nationally.

So Biden’s order falls short of the demands of abortion rights advocates, who have criticized the president for not acting quickly after the court’s decision two weeks ago.

Faced with voices that consider his response insufficient, Biden launches the limited-range order. The order would help protect some access to reproductive services, the president says, but the only real way to protect access to abortion would be to elect more deputies and senators who support it.

Meanwhile, his administration is gearing up for legal battles that could guarantee Americans the option to terminate their pregnancies.

“A patient comes to an emergency room in any state, she is having a life-threatening abortion, but the doctor will be so worried about being criminalized for treating her that he delays treatment to call a hospital lawyer, who is worried that the hospital will be punished if the doctor provides life-saving care,” Biden said. “It’s outrageous. I don’t care what her position is, it’s outrageous and dangerous.”

Seven conservative states have already banned access to voluntary termination of pregnancy (IVG) and many more are likely to follow in their footsteps.

For many Democrats, who in recent days have expressed their views, mostly on condition of anonymity, Biden and his aides are not up to this historic turn of the highest court, which has become too conservative.

On the day the Supreme Court made the decision public, after a draft was leaked to the press, the US government appeared bewildered.

The president’s first communiqué came late, being released even after the reaction of several foreign heads of state.

Joe Biden gave a short speech, with scathing words, to denounce a “historic error” by the court.

It revealed the first initiatives on access to abortion pills and the right of women to travel to other states if they wish to have an abortion. But nothing else was detailed.

Biden’s departure for a European tour left activists and officials dissatisfied who had been hoping for dramatic decisions or, at the very least, an aggressive response.

The 79-year-old Democrat tried to give that answer on Friday. Many activists warn of the danger of online data, from geolocation to apps to track menstrual cycles, which can be used to prosecute women who have an abortion.

The text also protects mobile clinics that perform abortions outside states that have banned it.

The White House also wants to ensure access to contraceptive methods, especially the morning-after pill and the intrauterine device (IUD).

The US government also proposes to organize a network of volunteer lawyers to help women on the legal front.

But these ads have a limited reach. The US president has little leeway against the Supreme Court and states hostile to abortion because he lacks a solid parliamentary majority.

Joe Biden, therefore, urges his countrymen to vote massively Democrats in the midterm legislative elections in November.