Cruzeiro: CBF releases VAR audio in Edu’s goal annulment and removes those responsible for error – Rádio Itatiaia

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced this Friday (8) the removal of the video assistant referees and the Quality Manager who were responsible for analyzing Edu’s disallowed goal against Ituano, this Wednesday (6).

After the offside marked on the field by the linesman, the VAR analysis generated complaints from fans, players, coaching staff and directors of the celestial club. The lines would have been drawn incorrectly, ignoring a defender from the São Paulo club who could give a condition to the Raposa striker.

“The Refereeing Commission informs that the video assistant referees and the Quality Manager involved in the match between Ituano and Cruzeiro will be referred to the Refereeing Performance Assistance Program (PADA).”, he wrote.

The video published by the Arbitration Commission shows the dialogue between the people who operate the line, the video assistants and the referee Bruno Arleu de Araújo. At no time is it possible to observe any doubt regarding the athlete on which the line has to be drawn.

VAR signaled confirmation of referee Bruno Arleu’s decision. “I confirm the field decision. Off-side. Proceed,” he said after drawing the parallel lines and checking the move.

Arleu even asked about the analysis.

“Offside, right?”, he asked, promptly receiving the video referee’s response.

“Perfect, offside,” he confirmed.

Despite the removal of those responsible for the bid, the CBF note is not explicit at any time in admitting a possible error, which has already happened, for example, in the annulment of a goal by São Paulo against Atlético, in 2020.

In April, former referee Wilson Luiz Seneme took over the Arbitration Commission after the departure of Leonardo Gaciba, who had been criticized.