Cruzeiro closes preparation for a duel with Guarani; see probable scales

photo: Publicity/Cruise Eduardo Brock, from Cruzeiro, forms a trio of defense with Z Ivaldo and Oliveira against Guarani

Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Guarani with a training session this Friday morning (8), in Itu, in the interior of So Paulo. The teams will face each other this Saturday (9), at 11 am, at the Earring of Gold Princess, in Campinas, in a duel valid for the 17th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The celestial absences for the match are on account of Matheus Bidu and Luvannor. Loaned to Cruzeiro by Guarani, the left-back will not be able to participate in the game for contractual reasons. The striker received the third yellow card in the 1-1 draw with Ituano, in a duel postponed from the 14th round, and had to be suspended.

Rafa Silva will also be absent for this match. The striker has not trained in recent days and is still being handed over to the medical department at Toca da Raposa II because of a discomfort in his right foot.

On the other hand, coach Paulo Pezzolano can count on the return of Z Ivaldo and Neto Moura to the starting lineup. The defender returns after being saved against Galo de Itu due to pain in the back of his left thigh. The steering wheel returns after serving a suspension.

Therefore, the probable lineup of Cruzeiro has Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Rafael Santos, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura and Geovane Jesus; Daniel Junior, Leonardo Pais and Edu.

With 38 points out of a possible 45, Cruzeiro is the isolated leader of the national competition and has already opened up a 15-point advantage over Cricima (5th place, with 23) – the first team outside the G4. Guarani, in turn, is in the penultimate position (19th), with 14 points.

Guarani

Guarani, in turn, is full of embezzlement and absences for this Saturday’s clash. One of coach Mozart Santos’ mission against Cruzeiro will be to create a solution for the left-back.

photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani Silas, midfielder for Guarani, to be a starter against Cruzeiro

The São Paulo team will not count on Matheus Pereira, the absolute holder of the position. On loan from Raposa until the end of the year, he is out because of a contractual clause – same case of striker Bruno Jos.

Matheus’ immediate replacement, Eliel suffered a sprain in his right knee and was also unable to play. Therefore, the coach will have to improvise a player in the sector.

Other casualties for Bugre are goalkeeper Rafael Martins (injured left shoulder rotator cuff); right-back Diogo Mateus (sprained right ankle); and striker Jlio Csar (injury to the right thigh).

On the other hand, a sure return of goalkeeper Maurcio Kozlinski. A starter in the entire national competition, the athlete was left out of the last game of the São Paulo team due to suspension for the third yellow card.

Who can also return to the team in this match is striker Nicolas Careca. Having recovered from an injury, he already trains with the rest of the squad and could be one of coach Mozart’s options for the bench.

The probable Guarani has Kozlinski; Lucas Ramon, Joo Victor, Ronaldo Alves (Ernando) and Derlan; Leandro Vilela, Silas, Eduardo Person and Giovanni Augusto; Vitinho and Luco do Break.