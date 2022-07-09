Cryptocurrencies: How Conservative Investors Can Explore This Market – 07/08/2022

Cryptocurrencies are a year away from their record prices. Throughout 2022, the constant drops in value gave rise to the expression “crypto winter”.

Bitcoin, for example, the best-known cryptocurrency, dropped 56.9% in the first half of this year and 37.3% in June, trading between US$19,000 and US$21,000 in the last two weeks. . Ethereum, another important digital currency, has a higher accumulated decline, of 70.9% in the semester and 44.9% in June, with a trading value of around US$ 1,100 in the last fortnight.

Since 2010 the cryptocurrency market has been growing. Since then, investment has been characterized as highly volatile, that is, moments of exorbitant profit alternated by periods of significant declines. This move created the reputation that cryptocurrencies are for bold or aggressive investors. But the market has signaled that this is not the case and that it is paying attention to conservative investors.

After 12 years, cryptocurrencies are no longer just a bet and have become part of the investment portfolio of many investors.

According to the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), at the beginning of 2022 there were 4.2 million Brazilians investing in cryptocurrencies in the country, with most of them (33.4%) having between 26 and 35 years old. years (Brazilian Stock Exchange).

If you are thinking about exploring the crypto market, you should start by understanding your investor profile. In fact, understanding your profile is valid for both the traditional stock market and the crypto market, but it is essential to help you choose good cryptoassets. I explain two important aspects to consider when defining the profile of the crypto investor:

Deadline to monetize

The first point to consider is the term of the investment. If your strategy is to monetize in the short term, high risk opportunities in newly created currencies can be the most effective, albeit much more dangerous and generating some anxiety.

For the long term, cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum are the most recommended because they are more consolidated in the market, have greater liquidity in addition to a more consistent price history.

Length of stay with the asset

There are two strategies regarding the time of permanence or possession of the asset. The best known is the trader. It is used by investors who prefer to “rotate” the asset by buying and selling in a short period of time with the sole intention of making an immediate profit. The other strategy is the holder, when the investor buys and keeps the asset in the portfolio for a longer time.

Knowing the main characteristics of the crypto investor profile, the next step is to select the assets that will compose your portfolio.

Whether you are a conservative or bold investor, you must have already understood the great secret of a successful investor: portfolio diversification, that is, not committing all your savings to a single investment product. And for this purpose, dedicating a small part of your savings to the safest cryptocurrencies can be a good option.

Yes, there are crypto assets that are much less risky yet volatile! This is the case with backed cryptoassets and, in this case, there are two most recommended options:

stablecoins: Digital assets backed by fiat currencies, such as the dollar and the euro, in a 1 to 1 ratio. Examples: the crypto tether (USDT), which has its value equated to the US dollar (1 USDT is equivalent to US$ 1), and the Brazilian crypto cReal that tracks the real.

Digital assets backed by fiat currencies, such as the dollar and the euro, in a 1 to 1 ratio. Examples: the crypto tether (USDT), which has its value equated to the US dollar (1 USDT is equivalent to US$ 1), and the Brazilian crypto cReal that tracks the real. Backed Tokens: The least volatile option in the crypto market, they are backed by real financial assets, such as court orders and consortia, which undergo a process of tokenization on blockchain networks.

These cryptoassets are more democratic as they are traded decentrally and have a much lower value than in the traditional market.

Therefore, even the most conservative investors can indeed benefit from solid assets in the crypto market.