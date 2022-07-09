Death of a 21-year-old at Hospital da Restauração is investigated; there is suspicion of litter fall | Pernambuco

The death of a 21-year-old at Hospital da Restauração (HR), in Recife, is under investigation. Friends suspect that Pedro Vanderlei da Silva fell off a stretcher after surgery. The Civil Police treats him as “death to be clarified”. The unit did not say what happened. A video shows the boy, before the fall, lying down and saying “that everything was fine” ( see video above) .

Pedro Vanderlei was admitted to the HR on Saturday (2) after suffering a motorcycle accident in the Tejipió neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife.

The young man died on Thursday (7). For Pedro’s family and friends, there was neglect. By means of a note, the Civil Police said that an investigation was launched to investigate the case.

“People inside saw that he fell off the stretcher, but the information that the hospital gave to the family was that he was walking, fell, hit his head, had two cardiac arrests and died,” said the master builder, Carlos Alberto Barbosa. Farias Filho, 30, a friend of Pedro.

1 of 1 Pedro Vanderlei recorded a video for his mother when he was hospitalized — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp Pedro Vanderlei recorded a video for his mother when he was hospitalized — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

According to Carlos, everyone was excited about Pedro’s improvement. In a video made to send to his mother, he says he makes a sign with his hand and says that “it’s ok”, only with pain in his arm.

“He underwent surgery. His mother tried to enter the hospital, they did not let him. Before he fell, he was fine, he was going to be discharged and everything. We believe there was negligence. We were disgusted, because it was a poorly told story. let his mother in, that wouldn’t have happened. It’s revolting, because there should have been someone with him, a nurse or doctor”, declared Carlos Alberto.

By note, the State Health Department (SES-PE) reported that the direction of Hospital da Restauração is investigating the facts regarding the case and that all information is being passed on to the family.

“The patient was the victim of a motorcycle accident and was admitted to the health unit on July 2nd. He was treated, underwent surgery and received all the necessary medical assistance,” he said in the statement.

Questioned by g1 about how the patient’s death occurred and about the accusations of negligence, SES-PE did not respond until the last update of this report.

On Wednesday (6) the ward of Hospital da Restauração was the subject of an ethical ban. According to the Regional Nursing Council (Coren-PE), the measure was taken after finding “risks to the physical integrity of professionals and patients”. A day later, on Thursday (7), the decision was suspended by the Federal Court.

Hospital da Restauração is the largest in the public network in Pernambuco. The health unit is considered a reference in the care of cases of severe burns, poisoning by venomous animals, victims of violence and traffic accidents.

According to the State Department of Health, the hospital performs, on average, 180 emergency calls per day and that the HR has 830 beds registered with the Ministry of Health.