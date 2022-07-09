Deborah Secco reveals regret for cosmetic procedure: ‘I was an alien’

At 42 years old, Deborah Secco is still learning to deal with the aesthetic pressure that women and public life impose. “I don’t think I’m in the best shape I’ve ever had in my life. I have questions. But I’m the best I can be today. Now I deal better with my imperfection. Of course, when you posted, I look for a better angle, I position the camera on top and I put a filter on the crumpled face. But it’s ok to be caught or not at the best angle or to see a photo that doesn’t favor me. .

Deborah told me that when she was younger, she felt the need to look perfect all the time.”I’m freer from the shackles of perfection. Going to the beach doesn’t bother me anymore. soft butt and flabby belly. I don’t have that vanity anymore”, said the artist, who considers the profession as a factor for this aesthetic demand.







At 42 years old, Deborah Secco spoke about aesthetic pressures and that she learned to better deal with her own imperfections. Photo: Playback/Instagram

Like other lovers, Deborah has also had cosmetic procedures and even regretted it. “I had a procedure done a few years ago that went very wrong. I suffered a lot. I had my dark circles and jaw filled in. It was horrible, I undid it on the same day. When I got home, Hugo said: ‘This is very worrying. who you are’. Since then, I stopped doing everything. Because I became ‘an alien,'” he recalled.

The actress also revealed that she is thinking about reversing an old procedure and removing the silicone, but fear prevents her: “I don’t have the courage. After Maria was born, I’m very afraid of dying. I’m afraid of anesthesia because I’m allergic to medicines. I’m really scared of anaphylactic shock.” Deborah.