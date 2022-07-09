Depressed, Andréa Nóbrega reveals diagnosis of disease: “Afraid”

Andréa Nóbrega made a painful outburst this Wednesday (6). Depressed, the businesswoman took to her social media to reveal the diagnosis she received after feeling unwell, and left fans worried. After some time with flu-like symptoms, she decided to test herself and discovered the cause.

++ Klara Castanho reappears and reveals psychological support

Lying in her bed, the famous recorded a video for Instagram stories and reported how she feels. “A cold I had, a cough. I’m still fuzzy. So, I went for the test: I have Covid, but what the hell, I’m like, terrified“, she declared.

++ Rodrigo Mussi’s brother shoots pins after exposing beef with the ex-BBB: “Cookie”

The comedian’s ex-wife Carlos Alberto de Nobrega received the diagnosis of the disease for the second time. “It starts with a bad cold, a headache, a cough that feels like a dog, a scratchy throat“, he reported.

Andréa Nóbrega also said that, in the first contamination, the symptoms were far from mild. “Guys, it’s horrible, even though it’s soft. Today is the seventh day, I’m still taking antibiotics, I’m taking steroids, but decreasing, Saturday I do the test. It’s a sweater. I’m down. If it wasn’t for the vaccine, wow!“, she said.

Don’t forget to like our page on Facebook and also in Instagram for more Jetss news.