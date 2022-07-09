Deputy concludes report on the list of Health Plans

A National mobilization is being made to accelerate the vote and serve health plan users to avoid postponing the vote.

Collective for National Mobilization Against the Tax Role, an entity linked to consumer and patient rights, intensified virtual protests asking for speed in the presentation of the report that debates the vote on the list of procedures that health plans must offer to patients . Members may postpone the presentation of the report.

The resumption of voting is eagerly awaited by both health plan patients and healthcare companies, service providers and pharmaceuticals.

The taxing list, established on June 8 by decision of the STJ, exempts health plan operators from paying for treatments that are not listed in a previous list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The group that organizes the protests, and works to mobilize public opinion, explained that the President of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira gave a period of 10 days for the Working Group (WG) to present the result, and the period already ends this month. Friday, July 8th.

The general coordinator of MobilizaTeaPe, Polly Fittipaldi, who is also one of the coordinators of the National Mobilization Group for the ANS Exemplifying Role explained that the entities want to leave the exemplary list, with the list only guiding but not exhausting the possibility of new therapies, medicines and exams that may be offered to health plan customers

“The national mobilization seeks the exemplary role of the ANS, but unfortunately we lost in the STJ and now we are trying to make the exemplificity of the role become law and lives can be saved. The wording of this project must have a wording that is viable for all sides, pleasing both Greeks and Trojans. That it is viable for the maintenance of health plans and it has to be viable to meet the demands of families, users and beneficiaries of health plans. Anyway, what we want is for the text to be voted on, approved and in favor of the exemplary role in the Chamber of Deputies”, he explained.

On the report by Deputy Hiran, the representative of the group, who is the mother of teenage Autistic Twins, explained that it is urgent to deliver the report, because if it does not take place today, the vote will only be possible after the recess.

“This issue affects thousands of Brazilians who need to stay alive and who need to adapt to life. Due to this, although the working group has a reduced deadline, we understand that the report can be delivered within the initial deadline. We don’t want to mess it up, we want it to work as it should initially.”

Deputy Hiran says report is complete

Faced with this pressure, a Working Group was created to debate the issue in the Chamber of Deputies. Initially, the forecast was that the report would be presented in 90 days. But given the movement of patient associations, the deadline was shortened to 10 days. Made up of 15 deputies, the GT mostly defends the exemplary role. The Folha report contacted federal deputy Hiran Gonçalves, the group’s rapporteur, who explained that the work was completed within the deadline.

“We are going to put a list that can be changed through some exceptionalities that are included in the text we built and that I think will preserve people’s right and the possibility of people going to operators, or going to ANS or Justice so that they have treatments that are not on the list of procedures but that are already recognized by intentional agencies are guaranteed. Let’s balance relationships between users and operators. Our concern is to preserve people’s health and lives”

Hiran explained that in relation to the national mobilization so that the report is not postponed.

“My part has already been done. Now it’s time to put this report up for consideration by the plenary and it depends on majority approval. I was not guided by mobilization, I was guided by my humanistic principles, by my medical principle of not causing harm and not causing maleficence, which are principles that govern the doctor. And as I am disciplined, I have a report ready before the 10 days, now if it will be a report that will be approved or not, then it is not up to me. This is a collegiate decision, like all the decisions that are made here in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Brazilian parliament.”

Parliamentarians support mobilization

According to data from the National Health Council, the decision on the taxing role brings harm to the health of almost 50 million people, who no longer have specific services that will no longer be covered by the plans.

“This was a very wrong decision, which prestige business interests to the detriment of health and life”, assessed Tadeu Alencar (PSB-PE). The court’s stance was also criticized by Cássio Andrade (PSB-PA), who said he had never seen “a lobby as devastating as this one”, promoted by health plan administrators.

São Paulo deputy Tabata Amaral reinforced that defending the reversal of the STJ’s decision is a fight for health and life. “The exhaustive role kills and this is not an expression of impact. Children and adults are putting their lives at risk because of a selfish decision, motivated by lobbying and that does not dialogue with society.”

STJ

In June, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) interpreted that the list was exhaustive. With this, plans would be obliged to offer their clients only therapies and procedures that are part of the list prepared by the ANS, with some exceptions.

As soon as it was announced, the decision provoked an intense reaction from civil society. On social networks, campaigns began to be carried out to change this interpretation on another front, in the National Congress.

