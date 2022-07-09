Deputy criticizes decision of the STJ on health plans and speaks of harm to the population

In an interview with Jornal da Manhã, Léo Moraes (Podemos-RO) also criticized the regulatory agency and the increase in the price of health plans

O We can is resorting Federal Court of Justice (STF) to suspend the change in health plan procedures. The decision of Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ) allowed operators not to pay for treatments that are outside the National Health Agency (ANS). In an interview with Morning newspapergives Young panthis Saturday, 9, the deputy Léo Moraes (Pode-RO) spoke on the subject, saying that the damage of the decision is “unquestionable” and that Congress is already working to create a legislative procedure on the case. “We have an undeniable loss. The National Congress has already created a working group so that we can appreciate the best law and the best legislative procedure to assist people who need this service. At the STF, a public hearing will take place, bringing together the scientific community, the academic community, the regulatory agency and the congress”, said Moraes.

Subsequently, the deputy criticized the regulatory agency, saying that it does not fulfill its mission and that it acts to harm the population. “Unlike in other developed countries, the regulatory agency in Brazil tends to harm the population, often to the detriment of trade itself, of companies […] and does not fulfill its mission as a regulatory agency,” he said. Moraes also pointed out that, during the pandemic, there was no drop in values, even in the face of a decrease in calls through health plans. “At the time of a pandemic, we had a drastic decrease in calls from health plans, but they did not pass this on to the consumer, to the patient. We didn’t have any decrease at the time of a pandemic. But soon after, when things are resumed, a colossal increase appears, which directly impacts the population’s pocket ”, he concluded.

