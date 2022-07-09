Did your electricity bill come cheaper? That could be the reason!

The Chamber of Deputies approved discounts on electricity bills. Understand the project that can ease your pocket

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Chamber of Deputies approved that taxes unduly levied be refunded to consumers through discounts on the electricity bill. Understand!

Why did the electricity bill come cheaper?

Recently, the Chamber of Deputies approved the Bill (PL) 1280/2022, which provides for the return of taxes that were improperly collected. According to the PL, the refund will be made through discounts on electricity bills.

In 2017, it was decided by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that the tax should not form the basis of the Social Integration Program / Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PIS) and also of the Contribution to the Financing of Social Security (Cofins) . In practice, the amounts collected through the improper collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) over the years.

The PL’s rapporteur in the Federal Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) stated that the inadequate collection produced R$ 50 billion in tax credits. As the text has already been approved in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, it is now up to President Jair Bolsonaro to sanction it.

How will the return take place?

Aneel (National Energy Agency) will be responsible for the return of amounts unduly charged. The agency will refund the amount through discounts on electricity bills and will also carry out a tariff correction in order to reduce the balance of incorrectly charged taxes.

What are the tariff flags?

The tariff flag system was implemented in 2015, to guide the consumer on the additional costs that were already present in the energy bill but that went unnoticed. Check out the flags and their meanings!

Green flag: This is applied in favorable conditions of energy generation and the tariff is not charged any increase;

Yellow flag: This has less favorable conditions and the tariff is increased by R$ 0.01874 for each kilowatt-hour (kwh) consumed;

Red flag 1: This is used in costly energy generation conditions and the tariff is added by R$ 0.03971 per kWh consumed;

Red flag 2: This is applied in situations that are even more costly for energy generation and the tariff is increased by R$ 0.09492 per kWh consumed.

Water Scarcity Flag: Finally, this is used in extremely costly conditions for energy generation and the tariff is increased by R$ 0.14200 per kwh.

Image: @katemangostar / Freepik