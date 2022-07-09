Dieters have less risk of complications from Covid-19

It’s been some time since science began to investigate the benefits of intermittent fasting, which include reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Now, researchers at Intermountain Healthcare have found that people who are adept at this type of diet are less likely to experience serious complications from Covid-19.

Anitta reveals that she suffers from endometriosis: understand the symptoms of the disease

World’s most allergic young man dies: ‘He just wanted to live a normal life’, says father

The new study, published in the scientific journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, showed that people infected with the new coronavirus who practiced regular intermittent fasting had a lower risk of hospitalization or death due to illness than patients who did not practice this diet.

The researchers reached this conclusion after analyzing data from patients enrolled in INSPIRE, a voluntary health registry of Intermountain Healthcare – a non-profit health system in the USA. We selected 206 people who had tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 infection between March 2020 and February 2022. Therefore, before vaccines were widely available. Of those, 73 said they fasted at least once a month.

Inhale, exhale: the benefits of controlled breathing

The results showed that those who practiced intermittent fasting on a regular basis had a lower rate of hospitalization or death from coronavirus. On the other hand, there was no association between the practice and the reduction in the risk of Covid-19.

Participants who said they fasted regularly did so for an average of over 40 years. That’s because most of Intermountain Healthcare’s patients belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In general, its members fast on the first Sunday of the month, going without food or drink for two consecutive meals.

Long Covid: New study suggests ‘mental fog’ is caused by brain blood vessel damage

Keep reading

More research is still needed to understand why intermittent fasting is associated with better outcomes from Covid-19, but there are a few possible explanations, based on what is already known about how fasting affects the body. For example, fasting reduces inflammation and hyperinflammation is associated with worsening Covid-19. Also, after 12 to 14 hours of fasting, the body stops using blood glucose and switches to using ketones, including linoleic acid.

“There is a sort of pocket on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 that linoleic acid fits into — and it can make the virus less able to attach to other cells,” explains Benjamin Horne, director of cardiovascular epidemiology and genetics at Intermountain Healthcare. .

Truth or myth: Does drinking alcohol cut the effect of the medicine?

Another possible avenue is that intermittent fasting promotes autophagy, which, according to Horne, is “the body’s recycling system that helps your body destroy and recycle damaged and infected cells.”

However, the doctor points out that these results are from people who have been practicing intermittent fasting for decades – not weeks – and that anyone who wants to consider the practice should consult a doctor first. He also warns that the practice does not replace vaccination as a prevention for serious cases of Covid-19.