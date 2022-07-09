Do I lose the FGTS fine if I make the extraordinary withdrawal?

Understand if the worker can redeem part of his FGTS balance without changing the termination fine

Generally, the termination fine of 40% of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is released when the worker is dismissed without just cause. However, this percentage is applied on deposits made by the employer during the term of the employment contract.

Thus, many believe that if they withdraw their FGTS resources, there will be no values ​​for the fine to be calculated. However, that’s not how it works. It is possible for the worker to redeem part of his balance without changing his termination fine.

Among the withdrawal possibilities, there is the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, which released the amount of up to R$ 1 thousand from active and inactive accounts linked to the fund.

How to make the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal?

Withdrawals were released automatically through the digital social savings account opened in the name of the worker at Caixa Tem (available for Android and iOS).

However, even if the amounts have already been released, the worker can make the withdrawal until December 15th of this year. However, if there is no movement of the amount until this date, the amounts will return to the FGTS accounts duly corrected.

However, if there is no interest in withdrawing the amount, it is possible to inform the denial on the website, app or at one of the Caixa branches until November 10th. It is also possible to let the deadline expire, to have the amount returned to the fund.

How to check the value of the FGTS?

The consultation can be done through the website, FGTS app (available for Android and iOS), Caixa’s internet banking and Caixa Econômica Federal branches. However, the application offers more services, such as consulting values, updating digital savings account data.

