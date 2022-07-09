Do Val’s revelation attests to the lack of transparency in the use of public money

posted on 07/09/2022 06:00



(credit: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado)

The revelation by Senator Marcos do Val (Podes-ES) that he received R$ 50 million in secret budget amendments for having supported the election of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to the Presidency of the House, once again, raised the debate about the lack of transparency in Congress on the distribution of public resources.

Marcos do Val’s party hastened to issue a public reprimand to the senator and emphasized that it was against the scheme installed in Parliament — the allocation of resources from the so-called rapporteur’s amendments, the RP-9, which mainly favors government allies. “We, senators from the Podemos party, declare that we are against receiving funds or resources from the RP-9 amendments (secret budget). We do not condone this way of doing politics. We understand that individual and bench amendments are sufficient. We always defend the end of the RP-9 amendments”, says the note.

Marcos do Val’s statements provoked reactions from other congressmen. Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) said he will file a representation with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asking for an investigation of the facts and will also activate the Senate Ethics Council on Monday. “Distribution of public money as a bonus for voting is not only immoral, it is a crime”, criticized the parliamentarian, who maintained that he had never received funds from the secret budget.

In an interview with Estadão, published yesterday, Marcos do Val claimed to have received R$50 million in amendments out of “gratitude”, for having supported the election of Pacheco to the command of Congress, in February 2021. He said he had been informed about the resources by Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), who articulated the PSD politician’s campaign.

Defeated by Pacheco in that election (read more), Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) criticized the secret budget and defended the investigation of the case. “Public funds decided in closed rooms to buy votes in the election and in voting on projects are pure corruption. The secret budget reveals the lack of direction of Brazil and of a president held hostage to the old politics he promised to fight”, he disapproved, referring to Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Sad country that has to choose between the corruption of the monthly allowance and petrolão and the corruption of education and the secret budget.”





“Misunderstanding”

Faced with the repercussion of the case, Marcos do Val claimed to have been “misinterpreted”. “I referred to the existence of criteria in the Senate for transparent nominations of resources by senators, including praising President Pacheco’s stance in this regard. Regarding the specific indications I made of budget amendments since I took office, this is a parliamentary prerogative, totally legal , transparent, a commitment I made when elected to help my state and municipalities”, he argued. “I reinforce, once again, that all the budgetary resources received were destined to Espírito Santo and, on their own initiative, they were always fully informed to the Public Ministry of ES. I apologize for any misunderstanding.”

Pacheco did not comment on the matter. However, his advice highlighted that it was “confused” information. Alcolumbre also did not respond.

Oversight

General Secretary and founder of the NGO Contas Abertas, Gil Castello Branco, pointed out that the lack of identification of the destination of resources, such as names of participants in the negotiations, connotes an interest in omitting important information for those who seek to monitor the use of public resources.

“The precarious transparency regarding the rapporteur’s amendments can be seen when, on the Chamber’s website, between the R$ 12.3 billion of the ‘authors’ indications, about R$ 4 billion, that is, 1/3 of the indications, are attributed to ‘external users.’ Among external users, there is one classified simply as “subscriber”, who indicated R$ 23.6 million”, highlighted the economist. The ‘champion’ of external users’ in terms of values ​​is Carlos Guilherme Junior, apparently a server from a city in the interior of São Paulo, who indicated R$ 120 million.”

Castello Branco highlighted that the authors’ names are found in, so far, 56 published lists, which need to be consolidated in order to obtain a global view of the indications. “In the portals that present the budget executions of these rapporteur’s amendments, there is no association of the programs and budget actions and the amounts committed and paid with the indications”, he stressed. “Furthermore, the data show that billionaire resources are distributed without any technical criteria or socioeconomic parameters, which distorts public policies and increases regional and municipal inequalities.”

Government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) defended the model and said that there is no secret budget, since the procedure follows the rites of the Executive. “Everything goes through the technical areas of the ministries and, after approval, the resource is passed on to the municipality”, he commented.