“Do you accept it or are you going to leave loose?”

Thiago Gagliasso and the brother, Bruno, are not in the best moments of the relationship. That’s because it’s been a few years since the two of them talked to each other after some conflicts. This week, Bruno declared in an interview with the podcast “who can, can” and stated that the fight with his brother was not due to “political differences”.

that’s not what i said Thiago this Friday (8). The ex-Record TV made it clear that he and his brother do not agree on the current government and that, for this reason, they have been living apart since the 2018 elections. of the republic.

“My dear brother Bruno Gagliasso declared in a podcast that the reason he doesn’t talk to me is not political, but a ‘moral’ issue. Because today, I support this ‘shit’ [Bolsonaro], am I unscrupulous. Detail: dressed in a Lula towel,” she wrote.

Thiago even invites Bruno to discuss the matter. “Bruno, my dear brother, it would be a great pleasure to sit together at a table for a debate. I can show with facts the bandit you publicly support without scruples and the spree your gang made with public money in Rouanet, What about? Will you accept it or will you come out of the loop?”, he said.