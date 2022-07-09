Looking for a job doesn’t seem to be easy for anyone, not even for Suzana Vieira. The actress met last Thursday (7) the presenter Ana Furtado and took the opportunity to send a message to cutehusband of the friend and director of TV Globo.

In the request, which was made by video, Suzana asks Boninho to put her in some work, explaining that she has been away from soap operas and auditorium shows for a while and therefore, she asks if the director can’t fit her in some project of the even inside the station.

“Boninho, do you have something for me to do within your schedule, because I’m out of soap operas, I’m out of auditorium shows. Do you have something for me to do? Thank you. kiss i love you”, he said showing fun next to Ana.

The content was published on Boninho’s own Instagram, who seemed to join in the fun and have fun with the situation. Showing affection for the actress, the director of Big Brother Brazil came to give an answer: “You can all”. In the comments of the post, netizens even asked for her participation in the next edition of the reality show.