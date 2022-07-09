Dog steals priest’s place in Minas and ends up adopted mass

Cozinho Sacristo conquered the faithful of Monte Carmelo on Sunday (3/7) (photo: Playback / TikTok)

An unusual believer called attention at the mass celebrated by Father Artur Oliveira, in Monte Carmelo, in the Northwest Region of Minas, last Sunday (3/7). A little dog invaded the church and occupied the celebrant’s chair during the preaching.

In the video shared on social networks, it is possible to see the dog and, when the priest notices the presence of the animal, he says: “Look, how cute!”. Then, he gives the pet a name, naming it Sacristo, and asks one of the faithful to take it home. “Whoever wants to take them home, the priest lets them. He is hungry, cold,” he asks.

He also says that he cannot take the Sacristo home, since he lives alone. “You’re going to get depressed,” he jokes. In the post, with almost 110 thousand likes, the priest says that the kitchen left the church for a home.

In the comments, many internet users admire the priest’s patience with the pet and emphasize the cuteness of the dog. “The innocence of the pet. It was the best place to ask for help”, says one of the comments.

Influencer priest

In addition to the puppy video, Father Artur Oliveira shares excerpts from sermons, visits to parishioners and videos of Christian humor. In all, the religious has more than 60 thousand followers on social networks.

In another video, he shows another puppy being welcomed, this time, he offered water in a glass to the pet at the door of Nossa Senhora do Carmo church. “Welcoming is also evangelizing,” he says in one passage.