Doja Cat criticizes Noah Schnapp for sharing private conversation between the two about actor Joseph Quinn

the success of Stranger Things 4 was resounding and, in the same proportion that people came to fear vecnathey were delighted with Joseph Quinnactor who gave life to the adorable Eddie. One of the people who became interested in the young man was doja cata singer who tried to get his contact through Noah Schnapp, Will. The problem is that the young actor decided to publicize this conversation on social networks and, now, the singer has decided to comment on what happened.

It all happened last Wednesday (6), when 17-year-old Schnapp published a video with the exchange of messages with Doja. In the conversation, the singer asks if Joseph has a girlfriend, then she asks if Schnapp can ask the other actor to contact her. In response, Noah says that she can message Joseph directly, forwarding the link to the actor’s profile. All this interaction was deleted from social media.

Through a live on TikTok, the singer comments on the case and tries to ease the situation.

“I think, to be fair, let’s just relax,” said. “Like, Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be older than… like, I doubt he’s over 21. But if you’re young, you make mistakes. You do dumb things. And I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb things, you say dumb things, you screw up and ruin relationships with people. You make mistakes. Like, you’re supposed to do that, you know? That way you’ll know not to do that in the future. I had my share of shit until I didn’t do it anymore.”

Then, however, Doja changed her tune about the whole thing and reinforces how he was wrong to share what she had sent.

“The fact that Noah did that, like, went over there and posted a private conversation between him and me is so unbelievably socially oblivious and crazy. That is acting like a treacherous snake, like a shitty weasel.” she countered. “And I’m not saying it encompasses his whole personality, like, I can’t imagine Noah being that way. Maybe he’s, like, a real snake. But I don’t see him that way. I got the impression that he would be fine with it, and he went over there and shared information that I was not comfortable with him sharing.”

