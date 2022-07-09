Dollar closes down and ends week below R$ 5.30 | Economy

The dollar closed down this Friday (8), in the second day in a row with losses after the recent strong increases. The day was marked by the release of the June inflation data, and the US employment report.

The US currency closed the day short at R$5.2678, down 1.42%. See more quotes.

As a result, it ended the week with a drop of 0.99%. In the month, the accumulated high is 0.67%. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 5.51% against the real.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

What is messing with the markets?

Overseas, markets continued to be guided by fears of a global economic slowdown and a more aggressive rise in US interest rates. US labor market data released earlier indicates that the country created more than 300,000 new jobs in June, and unemployment remained at 3.6%, close to pre-pandemic lows.

“The market remains divided between reactions to signs of recession and inflation and how the monetary authorities should behave in the face of such challenges, but the only certainty remains the strong volatility of financial market assets, after all, investors live on a minimal predictability, something difficult now,” noted Infinity Asset Chief Economist Jason Vieira.

Here, the IBGE released the official inflation for June in the morning. The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accelerated to 0.67% in June, after registering a rise of 0.47% in May. In the year, the accumulated inflation is 5.49% and, in the last 12 months, 11.89%.

On the political scene, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) decided to postpone the vote on the PEC (a proposal to amend the Constitution) to next Tuesday (12), which releases R$ 41 billion in spending at just over three months of the elections.

The postponement, due to the low quorum in the session, was interpreted by the opposition as a defeat for the government, which was trying to conclude the vote on this matter before the end of this week, in order to try to make it possible to start the payment of benefits by August 1st.

Dubbed the “PEC Kamikaze” or “PEC Electoral”, the package reignited fears of fiscal uncontrol and further pressure on interest rates and inflation.

Understand the PEC that dribbles the law and creates a state of emergency

PEC with benefits in election year raises higher stakes in Selic