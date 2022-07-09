Dollar drops 1.44% and stands at R$5.268; Stocks fall as inflation worsens

The commercial dollar fell 1.44% today and closed at R$ 5,268, following yesterday’s downward trend. For the week, the US currency is also down 1% after five consecutive weeks of gains.

The dollar’s fall this Friday is mainly attributed to unemployment data in the United States released today, which showed a better-than-expected result and renewed the chance of the US economy to resume the level at which it was before the pandemic. of covid-19.

The recovery in employment in the United States is good news for investors who have expressed concern about the matter. That could allay fears of a global recession and renew appetite for riskier assets, such as emerging currencies — a group of which the real is a part.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Stock market guided by IPCA and USA

The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), fell again (-0.44%), after rising yesterday, and closed at 100,288.94 points. Despite this, B3 closed the week up (+1.35%) for the second consecutive time since an aggressive loss last month.

Investors on the stock exchange reflected figures on inflation in Brazil and employment data in the United States.

The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), the official inflation in the country, closed June at 0.67%, informed the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) today. There was acceleration in relation to the previous month, when the index was 0.47%. The result was mainly driven by spending on food, which has a strong weight in the index, in addition to the cost of clothing and monthly health plan fees.

In June last year, inflation was 0.53%. In 2022, the IPCA accumulates a high of 5.49% and, in the last 12 months, of 11.89%.

On the other hand, the international scenario, especially a possible improvement in the US economy, may favor B3. Recent stock market crashes left it “cheap”, which attracts inflows of foreign money, as explained by Fernando Bergallodirector of operations at FB Capital, to Reuters.

*With Reuters