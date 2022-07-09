Drama of the lack of vacancies in the public network spreads across the region

Drama experienced by francans in recent months, who wait for days in emergency rooms and UPAs (Emergency Care Units) for vacancies in public hospitals, is also a reality in the region of France.

Régis Barbosa, 46 years old, was admitted to the Santa Casa de Boulder last Wednesday, 6th, with aggravation of pneumonia and paralyzed kidneys. According to his family, he needs to be transferred to a hospital with more resources, such as Santa Casa de Franca, but he still hasn’t found a bed and is waiting, in a serious situation, for the vacancy.

The patient’s sister-in-law, Renata Aparecida, said that Régis is intubated in the urgency and emergency room of the Pedregulho hospital. “They put him in the emergency room, his kidneys don’t work, he’s intubated, almost in a coma”.

According to the superintendent of Santa Casa de Pedregulho, Danilo Giolo, the patient was admitted to the hospital with psychotic outbreaks, and was attended by the nursing staff.

Giolo said that the procedure has already been done to get the place through the Cross regulation system and that the patient is waiting for the bed to be transferred.

“The case of the patient Régis Barbosa is a case that needs a transfer to Franca. We are a secondary hospital, of medium low complexity. Our referral hospital is Franca. superintendent.

The administration of Santa Casa de Franca explained that Cross does not seek vacancies only in the city hospital: beds are made available as they appear in the Cross system, which manages vacancies throughout the state’s public health network.

“Santa Casa de Franca is the high-complexity referral hospital in the region, but it is not the only one that receives patients. We always work at the limit, we are always attending to more and above the ceiling of the SUS”, informed the advice of the Santa Casa de Franca Group.

The City of Franca relates this situation to the large number of people who have started using the SUS in recent years. According to the municipality, in the first half of 2022 alone, 446,834 services were registered in the city’s public network, which means an increase of 79% compared to the same period last year.

The State even announced that it would open more beds for hospitalization in cities in the region, but that has not yet happened.