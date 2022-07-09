Driver washes car with gasoline after falling prices. See the video



“Gasoline is down!” Then, the man takes the hose from the gas station attendant and fills up his own vehicle.



| Photo: Playback/Twitter















“Gasoline is down, fill it up, let it pour, let it go, petrol is down, for nothing, wash the tire, let it pour”, says the man in a video that went viral on social media last Thursday (07).

In the recording, taken at a gas station, the man yells “Gas low!” Afterwards, the man takes the hose from the attendant’s hands and fills up the vehicle itself. On social media, netizens echoed the recording.













































































































On Twitter, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, shared the video, celebrating. “It’s great to see the joy of Brazilians with the drop in the price of gasoline. I leave my hug to this Brazilian that I don’t know but who brightened my day with his joy and good humor!!! Good Friday everyone, stay with God.”

According to Folha de São Paulo, gasoline should fall by R$1.55 per liter in the face of tax cuts proposed by the government, but each state will work with the rate within its parameters.









