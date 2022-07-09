E-mail indicates that Planalto asked MEC to receive a pastor

In the email, an audience is requested on behalf of Pastor Arilton Moura edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – The Palácio do Planalto officially asked the Ministry of Education (MEC), via email, to receive one of the evangelical pastors accused of corruption in the scheme involving the folder.

According to Folha de S. Paulo, the Presidency still demanded a return from the MEC on the measures adopted.

The message, dated January 7, 2021, came from the office of the then Minister of the Civil House, General Walter Braga Netto. In the e-mail, he requests an audience on behalf of Pastor Arilton Moura so that the MEC can consider the “relevance of attending”. The text also demands a return on the “measures adopted by this Ministry”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The email reinforces the suspicion of the Planalto Palace’s action in the MEC case, which has already been admitted by former minister Milton Ribeiro himself, the head of the scheme. He has already said that he prioritized requests from pastors under Bolsonaro’s guidance.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING