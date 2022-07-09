Elba Ramalho is involved in a car accident in Rio de Janeiro

Singer Elba Ramalho, 70, was involved in an accident in Ipanema, South Zone of Rio de Janeiro, this morning. She used social media to explain what happened after the news was released in the press.

According to Elba, a man tripped on the street and ended up falling over the back of his car.

“I was leaving Ipanema, I entered a street on the left and, suddenly, I felt something in the back of the car. Unfortunately, a man tripped, fell and hit the back of the car, the back tire of my car. When I noticed, I stopped and people came to talk to me: ‘A little man fell and got his foot on the back tire of his car'”, said the artist.

I pulled over the car, helped and thank God there was nothing serious. He’s fine, he’s a person I know, he already sent me a hug. The police arrived just to do the work, but there was no OR, none of that, because I was not to blame for anything. I didn’t see it, I felt that something had hit my car. Elba Ramalho

According to information from the website “Em Off”, the victim is the former president of Riotur, Américo Borges, 71 years old. He was rescued by the Fire Department, had minor injuries and is doing well.

splash tries to contact the 14th DP (Leblon) and Elba Ramalho. When there is a return, the grade will be updated.